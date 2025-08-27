STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals New Lead Cast and Extends Run in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new lead cast will join Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London's West End. As the show approaches its second anniversary in the West End, it will also extend into its third year at The Phoenix Theatre, now running until 5 April 2026. With tickets priced at £19.59 released today, for 72 hours only, across weekday performances from 18 November – 12 December 2025 to celebrate second anniversary at The Phoenix Theatre.

Jack Christou will take over the role of Henry Creel with Stewart Clarke as Dr Brenner, Avril Maponga as Patty Newby, Max Potter as Bob Newby, Adam Wadsworth as James Hopper Jr. and Edie Wright as Joyce Maldonado. The new company begins performances on 12 November 2025, just ahead of the release of the highly anticipated fifth season of the hit Netflix series.

Also announced is a partnership with Go Live Theatre, a charity that uses the power of live theatre to create joyful and inspiring experiences for children and young people from disadvantaged and vulnerable backgrounds. Go Live will host an Education Matinee on Friday 21 November providing students from state schools around London with a high percentile of Pupil Premium the opportunity to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow for £10 a ticket.

The multi award-winning hit production is now running on both sides of the Atlantic, having opened on Broadway earlier this year. Its numerous accolades in London include the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics' Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. On Broadway the play became the most nominated of the 2025 season, winning 4 Tony Awards including a special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects. The Broadway production is currently booking tickets through March 2026 at The Marquis Theater.

Earlier this year, Netflix released the official documentary, Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which offers an electrifying look backstage during the making of the critically acclaimed, award-winning play in the lead up to its world premiere at London's Phoenix Theatre in December 2023. It is available to watch now exclusively on Netflix.