SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes Home To The Bridewell Theatre This Summer

The musical revue Sondheim on Sondheim will come home to the Bridewell Theatre this summer (4-8 July) when leading amateur theatre company Sedos present this showcase of the composer's best-loved work in the venue where it was first produced.



Sondheim on Sondheim features songs from musicals such as Company, Follies and A Little Night Music, as well as several lesser known but equally magical pieces.



Originally entitled Moving On, it was devised by David Kernan, and first produced in 2000 at the Bridewell Theatre.



In 2008, James Lapine, a long-term collaborator of Sondheim's, conceived a multimedia version of the revue, entitled Sondheim: a Musical Revue. This incorporated “original and archival commentary” from Sondheim and was promoted as taking audience members “to the very heart of Sondheim's life and work”.



The Roundabout Theatre presented the revue, now titled Sondheim on Sondheim, at Studio 54, in 2010 and this is the version of the show which audience members will see at the Bridewell in July this year.



Tess Robinson, director of Sedos's production of Sondheim on Sondheim, said: “Sondheim on Sondheim is the perfect show to remind ourselves of the breadth and ingenuity of Stephen Sondheim's work.



“James Lapine previously considered calling this revue An evening with Stephen Sondheim but didn't want to mislead audiences into thinking that Steve would actually be there! But that's what it ultimately will be: an evening where the audience gets to see Steve talking through his life and his works and then see it performed in the venue which inspired him to develop and expand on so much of his work.



“I feel very proud to be able to bring this show to life with Sedos in the Bridewell for the first time since Sondheim died in 2021, and hopefully share his life and work with new audiences.” More details and tickets: Click Here