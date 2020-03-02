SIX Star Maiya Quansah-Breed Will Join Marisha Wallace on Stage at London's Arts Theatre

Rising star Maiya Quansah-Breed will return to the scene of her run in SIX and join West End powerhouse Marisha Wallace on stage at London's Arts Theatre.



Maiya - who won rave reviews and a host of award nominations in the role of Catherine Parr in the modern retelling of the lives of the SIX wives of Henry VIII - will be a very special guest at the London date of Marisha's forthcoming UK Tour.



Marisha, the West End's undisputed Queen of Soul thanks to standout roles in Dreamgirls, Waitress, and very soon as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray, is taking her unmissable solo show around the UK in March.



And she is delighted Maiya will be joining her at the Arts Theatre on March 23.



Marisha said: "I'm incredibly excited to announce Maiya will be joining me on stage for my London show. It is particularly special given it is at the Arts Theatre - the very same theatre where Maiya was such a star of the sensational SIX.

"We will be singing a couple of songs together which I know the audience is going to love. It is going to be a really special moment for everyone, and I cannot wait."



Manchester-born Maiya has been singing since the age of four. After graduating from the Guildford School of Acting, she made her professional debut in SIX.



During her time with the hit show, Maiya received several prestigious award nominations including the Olivier Award for best supporting actress, Stage Debut award for best actress in a musical, Black British Theatre Award for best female, and West End Wilma award for rising star.



Marisha Wallace is a performer at the very top of her game. Inspired by the likes of the late, great Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald, Marisha's voice will pull you from your seat and to your feet. She effortlessly infuses jazz, gospel and R&B with a healthy dose of soul that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.



On Broadway, she starred in shows including Disney's Aladdin, The Book of Mormon and Something Rotten and then here, in the UK, as Effie White in the stellar West End hit Dreamgirls before following this up as Becky in the unmissable Waitress.



Together with her theatre success, this versatile talent has taken on the mainstream music world by performing at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and Cadogan Hall with such revered International Artists as Seal, James Blunt, Todrick Hall and Gregory Porter.



Her UK Tour begins at Sale's Waterside on March 8. It will then head to Newbury Corn Exchange (March 11), Horsham Capitol (March 13), Birmingham Hippodrome (March 14), Leeds City Varieties (March 16), Lichfield Garrick (March 17) and the Arts Theatre in London's West End (March 23).



Tickets are on sale now via www.cuffeandtaylor.com





