Photos: First Look at Amy Hack and More in YENTL at Marylebone Theatre

Yentl, Kadimah Yiddish Theatre’s bold and acclaimed new adaptation of Isaac Bashevis Singer’s story has revealed the full cast for its international premiere at Marylebone Theatre from 6 March 2026 for a strictly limited run until 12 April. Get a first look at photos!

Ashley Margolis will play ‘Avigdor’, with Claire Morrissey joining the company as understudy ‘The Figure’, and Michali Dantes as understudy ‘Avigdor’. They join previously announced cast members Amy Hack as ‘Yentl’, Genevieve Kingsford as ‘Hodes’, and Evelyn Krape as ‘The Figure’, with Kandice Joy as understudy ‘Yentl/Hodes’.

Michali Dantes is a British actor and actor-musician of Jewish-Greek descent, trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (Watermill Theatre), Cable Street (Marylebone Theatre), Dick Whittington (Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch), First Date (Old Joint Stock Theatre), Not Even the Dogs (Old Red Lion Theatre), Go (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), and The Jungle Book (S4K International).

Yentl is a bold and contemporary reimagining of Singer’s revolutionary tale, staged bilingually in Yiddish and English. Set in an 1870s Polish shtetl, it follows a young woman who, forbidden by Orthodox law from studying Jewish scripture, disguises herself as a man and steps into a world of learning, love and moral conflict. As her pursuit of knowledge deepens, faith, gender, desire and tradition collide, propelling her toward a destiny that challenges every boundary.

The production is directed and co-written by Gary Abrahams with co-writers Galit Klas and Elise Hearst, with set and costume design by Dann Barber, lighting design by Rachel Burke, and original composition and sound design by Max Lyandvert. Yiddish translation is by Professor Rivke Margolis.

The Kadimah has championed Yiddish language, culture and theatre since its establishment in Melbourne in 1911 and staged its first in-house production in October 1925, making Kadimah Yiddish Theatre the oldest theatre company in Australia. The London international premiere of Yentl is a major highlight of its 100th anniversary year.