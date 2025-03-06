Rylan, Owain Wyn Evans, Maisie Smith, and More Nominated For Pantomime Awards 2025; Full List!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK Pantomime Association has announced the nominees for The Pantomime Awards 2025, which will take place on Sunday 13 April at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, staged in partnership with sponsors Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment (ATGE).

The Pantomime Awards 2025 nominees exemplify the breadth of talent, skill, enthusiasm and hard work from those on and offstage who work tirelessly year-round to deliver top-notch entertainment to theatres across the country.

This year, the Nigel Ellacott Special Recognition Award for Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage has been introduced in remembrance of the true legend of pantomime, who sadly passed away in 2024. Nigel received the Outstanding Achievement Award at The Pantomime Awards in 2022 in recognition of his huge contribution to pantomime, from performing as Sister and Dame, to designing and making costumes, writing scripts and championing the genre. All of the Special Recognition Awards, which celebrate productions or individuals representing the values that the Association seeks to promote, as well as an award for Outstanding Achievement, will be announced at the ceremony.



The Pantomime Awards 2025 nominees shortlists

Best Choreography

Arran Anzani-Jones: Beauty and the Beast, Grove Theatre, Dunstable (Evolution Productions)

Ebony Clarke: Cinderella, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Evolution Productions)

Joanna Goodwin: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Theatre Royal Plymouth (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Lauren Stroud: Aladdin, Beck Theatre, Hayes (Imagine Theatre)

Shay Barclay: Dick Whittington and his Cat, Hackney Empire, London (In-House)

Best Lighting sponsored by Production Light and Sound

Andy Webb: Sleeping Beauty, Festival Theatre, Malvern (UK Productions)

Hallam Cleverley: Pinocchio, Theatr Colwyn, Colwyn Bay (Magic Light Productions)

Jamie Corbidge: Aladdin, Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (Imagine Theatre)

John Rainsforth: Mother Goose, The Customs House, South Shields (In-House)

Oscar Wady: Robin Hood, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing (Paul Holman Associates)

Carmen Silvera Award for Best Magical Being

Danielle Jam: Jack and the Beanstalk, His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Darren Brownlie: Peter Pan, King’s Theatre, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Julie Yammanee: Aladdin, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Katy Ashworth: Jack and the Beanstalk, Central Theatre, Chatham (Jordan Productions)

Mina Anwar: Cinderella, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Barbara Windsor Award for Best Principal Lead

Aoife Kenny: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

Kitty Harris: Cinderella, Blackpool Grand Theatre (UK Productions)

Luke Suri: Aladdin, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (In-House)

Mia Overfield: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fairfield Halls, Croydon (UK Productions)

Roshani Abbey: Sleeping Beauty, Broadway Theatre, Catford (Joy Productions)

Best Script

Anthony Spargo: Dick Whittington and his Cat, Greenwich Theatre, London (In-House)

David Phipps-Davis: The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

Eric Potts: Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Big Top at Ayrshire Athletics Arena, Kilmarnock (Imagine Theatre)

Jo Mawhinney: Treasure Island, Georgian Theatre Royal, Richmond, North Yorkshire (In-House)

Vikki Stone: Sleeping Beauty, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (In-House)

Best Secondary Lead

Aaron Dart: Cinderella, Exeter Northcott Theatre (Exeter Northcott Theatre and Le Navet Bete)

Callum Connolly: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fairfield Halls, Croydon (UK Productions)

Durone Stokes: Sleeping Beauty, Broadway Theatre, Catford (Joy Productions)

Matthew Croke: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

Mia Welsh: Dick Whittington, Theatre Royal Windsor (In-House)

Best Villain sponsored by Breckman and Company

Anthony Spargo: Dick Whittington and his Cat, Greenwich Theatre, London (In-House)

Cara Dudgeon: Snow White, Loughborough Town Hall (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Lorraine Stanley: Dick Whittington, King's Theatre, Portsmouth (In-House)

Tom Hopcroft: Jack and the Beanstalk, Nottingham Playhouse (In-House)

Zoe West: Rapunzel, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Best Comic

Ben Goffe: Cinderella, Wyvern Theatre, Swindon (Imagine Theatre)

Celia Cruwys-Finnigan: Mother Goose, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Johnny Mac: Peter Pan, King’s Theatre, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Ruby Ablett: Aladdin, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (In-House)

Steve Royle: Cinderella, Blackpool Grand Theatre (UK Productions)

Best Costume Design

Emily Stuart: Jack and the Beanstalk: The Theatre, Chipping Norton (In-House)

Janet Bird: Rapunzel, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Jasmine Swan: The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

Katie Lias: Sleeping Beauty, Salisbury Playhouse (Wiltshire Creative)

Ryan Dawson Laight: Aladdin, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (In-House)

Christopher Biggins Award for Best Dame sponsored by John Good

Allan Stewart: Cinderella, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Antony Stuart-Hicks: The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

Brad Fitt: Sleeping Beauty, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury (Evolution Productions)

Matthew Siveter: Snow White, Loughborough Town Hall (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Phylip Harries: Mother Goose, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Best Direction

Chantelle Nolan: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Theatre Royal, St Helens (Regal Entertainments)

Chris Jordan: Snow White, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (Eastbourne Theatres in association with Jordan Productions)

Daniel Bell: Beauty and the Beast, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering (KD Theatre Productions)

James Tobias: Snow White, Kenton Theatre, Henley on Thames (Immersion Theatre)

Kylie Butler: Cinderella, Blackpool Grand Theatre (UK Productions)



Best Ensemble

Abi Fullard, Zachary Kirkby, Amy Mcevoy, Bastiaan Van Leeuwen: Snow White, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (Eastbourne Theatres in association with Jordan Productions)

Alice Olby, Brogan Paris, Phoebe Silver, Daniel Clelland, Ethan Brenchley, Jack Barnato: Dick Whittington, Harlow Playhouse (KD Theatre Productions and Harlow Playhouse)

Ayron Campbell, Harley Charles, Rebecca Hazel Cunningham, Neve Ellen, Nadine McMahon, Adam Paul Robertson, Luke Stone, Jackson Walker: Jack and the Beanstalk, His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Jazmin Davis, Anja Gibbs, Megan Hunt, Brooke Kelly, Frankie Lloyd, Grace Perry, Neve Darcy Reading, Arjun Mudahar, Patrick Rosinha: Snow White, Stag Theatre, Sevenoaks (Sevenoaks Panto)

Nikki Schofield, Alanna Panditaratne, James Everest, Ariel Nyandoro, Jacob Stebbings: Peter Pan, Victoria Theatre, Halifax (Imagine Theatre)



Best Contribution to Music

Dan De Cruz: Sleeping Beauty, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (In-House)

James Harrison: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

Jamie Noar: Rapunzel, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Rick Coates and Andy Pickering: Cinderella, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Tayo Akinbode: Mother Goose, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Best Set Design sponsored by John Good

Adrian Gee: Mother Goose, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Andrew Exeter: Aladdin, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (In-House)

Becky Minto: Mother Goose, Perth Theatre (In-House)

Jasmine Swan: The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

Katie Lias: Sleeping Beauty, Salisbury Playhouse (Wiltshire Creative)



Best Sisters

Bob Golding and Ian Kirkby: Cinderella, Alban Arena, St Albans (Evolution Productions)

Eleanor Burke and Sophie Hirst: Cinderella, Wyvern Theatre, Swindon (Imagine Theatre)

Gareth Mitchell and Garnon Davies: Cinderella, Fareham Live (Imagine Theatre)

Harry Howle and Steven Roberts: Cinderella, Cambridge Arts Theatre (In-House)

Morgan Brind and Roddy Peters: Cinderella, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Best Sound

Ben Harrison: Aladdin, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (In-House)

Charlie Tipler: Snow White, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (Eastbourne Theatres in association with Jordan Productions)

Conrad Kemp: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Theatre Royal, St Helens (Regal Entertainments)

Kate Harvey: Jack and the Beanstalk, Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford (Imagine Theatre)

Sam Forbes: Robin Hood, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing (Paul Holman Associates)

Best Supporting Artist

Charlotte Rutherfoord: Jack and the Beanstalk, Hall for Cornwall, Truro (In-House)

Jamie McKillop: Mother Goose, Gaiety Theatre, Ayr (In-House)

Katie Barnett: Peter Panto and the Incredible Stinkerbell, Tron Theatre, Glasgow (In-House)

Laura-Jayne Woods: The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough (Parkwood Theatres)

Marc Pickering: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

Best Newcomer to Pantomime

Colum Findlay: Jack and the Beanstalk, Eden Court, Inverness (Imagine Theatre)

Frankie Thompson: Goldie Frocks and the Bear Mitzvah, JW3, London (In-House)

Maisie Smith: Beauty and the Beast, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions and the Marlowe Theatre)

Owain Wyn Evans: Cinderella, New Theatre, Cardiff (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Rylan: Jack and the Beanstalk, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Newcomer to Industry

Dylan Collymore: Pinocchio, Stratford East, London (In-House)

Emma Robertson: Snow White, Loughborough Town Hall (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Imad Eldeen: Mother Goose, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Lois Brook: Dick Whittington, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (Imagine Theatre)

Matthew Hodgkiss: Rumpelstiltskin, The Met, Bury (The Big Tiny)

Best Pantomime (under 500 seats)

Dick Whittington and his Cat, Greenwich Theatre (In-House)

Mother Goose, The Customs House, South Shields (In-House)

Mother Goose, Gaiety Theatre, Ayr (In-House)

Peter Panto and the Incredible Stinkerbell, Tron Theatre, Glasgow (In-House)

Rapunzel, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)



Best Pantomime (500 – 900 seats)

Mother Goose, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Sleeping Beauty, Salisbury Playhouse (Wiltshire Creative)

Snow White, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (Eastbourne Theatres in association with Jordan Productions)

Snow White, Loughborough Town Hall (Little Wolf Entertainment)

The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

Best Pantomime (Over 900 seats)

Aladdin, Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe (Imagine Theatre)

Cinderella, Blackpool Grand Theatre (UK Productions)

Cinderella, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Peter Pan, King’s Theatre, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

The winners will be announced at the star-studded Awards ceremony at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, on Sunday 13 April 2025. Tickets for the event will go on sale soon, with more details to be announced shortly.

Founded in 2021, the UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre’s rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future. During the 2024-25 pantomime season, the fourth year in which the Awards have taken place, The Pantomime Awards’ 52 judges collectively visited 216 venues to see over 496 performances, far and wide across the United Kingdom.

Simon Sladen, Chair of the UK Pantomime Association said: “Congratulations to all the nominees for The Pantomime Awards 2025. These shortlists demonstrate the pantomime industry’s exciting array of talent across the country. We can’t wait to celebrate pantomime excellence in April at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking and to honour all the hard work of everyone who made Panto Season 2024/2025 such a great success.”

Claire Dixon, Business Director for ATG Entertainment said: "ATG Entertainment is proud to support The Pantomime Awards 2025 and celebrate the outstanding talent that brings the magic of pantomime to audiences across the UK. Pantomime is a cherished tradition, and the dedication, creativity, and passion of those both on and off stage make it a truly special experience every year. We look forward to honouring the incredible individuals and productions that make this beloved art form thrive."

Chris McGuigan, Group Commercial Director for Trafalgar Entertainment said: “Huge congratulations to all the nominees for this year’s Pantomime Awards. The creative talent pool of performers, writers, dancers, musicians, and producers, demonstrates that panto continues to thrive in the UK. It's without doubt one of our industry’s most important and treasured assets. We’re delighted to be lending our support to the Pantomime Awards through our unique partnership with ATG Entertainment and look forward to celebrating with everyone on awards night.”

