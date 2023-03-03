Ruthie Henshall, Adam Garcia, Les Dennis and Nicole-Lily Baisden Will Lead 42ND STREET at Curve Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Olivier Award-winning actress Ruthie Henshall will star as Dorothy Brock, alongside Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia as Julian Marsh, stage and TV personality Les Dennis as Bert Barry and Nicole-Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer in 42nd STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells.

They will be joined by Sam Lips as Billy Lawlor, with Erica-Jayne Alden, George Beet, Charlie Bishop, Briana Craig, Ashleigh Graham, Alyn Hawke, Aimee Hodnett, Connor Hughes, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Ben Middleton, Benjamin Mundy, Anthony Ofoegbu and Jessica Wright.

The production opens at Curve, Leicester on Wednesday 17th May 2023, followed by a season at Sadler's Wells, London from Wednesday 7th June 2023 before embarking on a UK tour. Further casting for the tour will be announced in due course.

Ruthie Henshall recently appeared as Fosca in a reimagining of Sondheim's Passion at the Hope Mill Theatre. Her extensive theatrical credits include Grizabella in Cats, Fantine in Les Misérables, Nancy in Oliver!, Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly and Mama Morton in Chicago, Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot and Amalia Balash in She Loves Me, for which she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Throughout her career she has also appeared in the original London productions of Miss Saigon, Children of Eden, Crazy for You, The Woman in White, Peggy Sue Got Married and Marguerite. Henshall also tours across the UK, USA and Australia as a concert performer, and previously appeared in ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! In 2020.

Adam Garcia's theatre credits include The Artilleryman in The War of the Worlds, Damien Karras in The Exorcist, Fiyero in Wicked, and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate and Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, both of which received Olivier Award nominations for his roles. His film credits include Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Coyote Ugly and Riding in Cars with Boys. Adam recently appeared as a finalist in the UK series of The Masked Dancer, finishing in second place.

Les Dennis most recently starred as Grandad Trotter in Only Fools and Horses The Musical. His other West End credits include Wilbur in Hairspray opposite Michael Ball at the London Coliseum, Amos Hart in Chicago and Bill in Me and My Girl. His touring theatre credits include Art, Legally Blonde, High School Musical 2 and Uncle Fester in the musical comedy The Addams Family. His many TV credits include Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street and a fictional version of himself in Extras.

Nicole-Lily Baisden's theatre credits include the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon, both in the West End and on tour, and Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre and on tour.

Sam Lips' theatre credits include the role of Don Lockwood in Singin' In The Rain and Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom, both in the UK and Canada. His Broadway credits Cats, Chicago, Pippin, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and The Cher Show.

This new production will be directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' in the Rain, The Drifters Girl) with choreography and design by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker, video design by Jon Driscoll, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and orchestrations by Larry Blank.

This iconic song-and-dance spectacular features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including the title number, "We're In The Money", "Lullaby of Broadway", "Shuffle Off To Buffalo" and "I Only Have Eyes For You". 42nd STREET is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breath-taking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect.

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway's newest show...and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

42nd STREET is a larger-than-life, massively entertaining celebration of musicals and the irrepressible spirit of Broadway that's guaranteed to lift anyone's spirits.



42nd STREET has music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, based on the novel by Bradford Ropes. Original direction and dances were by Gower Champion. The show was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick.

The use of all songs is by arrangement with Warner Bros. and EMI Publishing Ltd.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 17th May - Saturday 3rd June 2023

Leicester Curve Theatre

www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Wednesday 7th June - Saturday 2nd July 2023

Sadler's Wells

www.sadlerswells.com

ON SALE NOW

Thursday 13th July - Saturday 22nd July 2023

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced



Tuesday 25th July - Saturday 29th July 2023

Leeds Grand Theatre

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced



Monday 31st July - Saturday 5th August 2023

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced



Monday 7th August - Saturday 12th August 2023

Plymouth Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced



Monday 14th August - Saturday 19th August 2023

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced



Monday 21st August - Saturday 26th August 2023

Glasgow Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-glasgow

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced



Monday 28th August - Saturday 2nd September 2023

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced



Monday 4th September - Saturday 9th September 2023

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced



Monday 18th September - Saturday 23rd September 2023

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

ON SALE 10 MARCH

Casting to be announced

Tuesday 3rd October - Saturday 7th October 2023

Mayflower, Southampton

http://www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced

Tuesday 10th October - Saturday 14th October 2023

Newcastle Theatre Royal

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

ON SALE 16 MARCH

Casting to be announced



Monday 16th October - Saturday 21st October 2023

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

ON SALE 10 MARCH

Casting to be announced



Tuesday 24th October - Saturday 28th October 2023

Belfast, Grand Opera House

www.grandoperahouse.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Casting to be announced