Royal Shakespeare Company Launches Playwrights Cohort

The deadline for applications is midday, 8 September 2025.
After their announcement in 2024, the RSC's Writers-in-Residence Zoe Cooper and Stewart Pringle have launched the first COHORT programme for playwrights.
Inspired by Sir Peter Hall’s founding vision of a ‘company’ of actors who share life and the experience of Stratford-upon-Avon with one another as they work, the artist-led playwrighting programme will bring together six professional playwrights between 14 November 2025 and 31 June 2026 to write a new play for the RSC’s stages in a mutually supportive, non-competitive learning environment.
Across a series of five-day residences in Stratford-upon-Avon, the six writers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in RSC theatre-making practices, meet and develop relationships with artists from across the RSC and participate in a range of free masterclasses to help focus and refine their research, planning and writing process.
With five writers already selected for 2025's programme, we are now opening applications to find the sixth playwright.
Applications are open to working playwrights of any background. The RSC are particularly interested in finding voices that are currently under-represented on our larger stages and in the wider industry, including Black, Global Majority, D/deaf & disabled writers.
Playwrights applying should:
Firstly, fill in the application form and the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion form. Once you've submitted the form, you'll be sent an email, inviting you to share:
All applications will be assessed by the RSC’s Writers-in-Residence Zoe Cooper and Stewart Pringle, alongside members of the New Works department and a pool of freelance readers.
The shortlisted writers will be invited for an interview in September, with full details of the chosen playwrights to be announced in October 2025.
