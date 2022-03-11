Royal Court Theatre to Release 200 Free Tickets

To celebrate World Theatre Day for Children and Young People 2022, and as part of the Drama Theatre and Education Alliance 'Seize the Day' campaign, the Royal Court Theatre are releasing 200 free tickets for Ryan Calais Cameron's For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy.

The specific purpose of the tickets is that they are used by people aged 27 and under who may not have been to the theatre or the Royal Court before, and for people who would like to see this particular show and might not otherwise have been able to.

The tickets will be available to book on the Royal Court Theatre website from Friday 18 March ahead of World Theatre Day for Children and Young People, which falls on Sunday 20 March. Tickets are limited to two per person and are available to book across the run by using the code 200FBB online*.

Photo credit: Guy J Sanders (Keeper Studio)

For more information about the show and to book tickets, click here.