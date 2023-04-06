Royal Court Theatre Presents ALL OF IT By Alistair McDowall

The Royal Court Theatre has announced that it will present all of it, three short plays by Alistair McDowall (The Glow, X, Pomona), in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Tuesday 6 - Saturday 17 June, co-directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone and Royal Court Associate Director Sam Pritchard. Written for Oliver Award-nominated actor Kate O'Flynn, the trilogy of work introduces three women whose ordinary lives mask extraordinary internal worlds and includes all of it, first seen at the Royal Court for a short run performed by Kate O'Flynn in 2020, and two brand new pieces Northleigh, 1940 and In Stereo. The production will have a press night on Thursday 8 June and tickets go on sale today at 2pm.

The first piece, Northleigh, 1940, takes audiences to the street McDowall lived on in Manchester, and traces its history during the blitz through the eyes of the woman speaking. In Stereo features an eight-track monologue and explores the divided self. all of it is the story of a life told at breathtaking speed, following its protagonist from birth to death in one - joyful, painful, complex - go.

Following its run at The Royal Court Theatre the production will travel to Festival D'Avignon to be part of Tiago Rodrigues's inaugural season which was announced last night. The production runs at the Festival between 15 - 23 July.

all of it joins five other recently announced new Royal Court productions. These include NO I.D. by Tatenda Shamiso in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Tuesday 18 April - Saturday 6 May. Hope has a Happy Meal by Tom Fowler in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Saturday 3 June - Saturday 8 July. In the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Michael Wynne returns to the Royal Court with Cuckoo, in partnership with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, from Thursday 6 July - Saturday 19 August. Word-Play by Rabiah Hussain will play in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 20 July - Saturday 26 August. In January 2024, the UK premiere of the Tony Award-winning Dana H. by Lucas Hnath will play at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Tuesday 16 January - Saturday 9 March 2024 with Deirdre O'Connell reprising her role as Dana.