Royal Albert Hall in Danger of Closing if it Does Not Receive Financial Support

iNEWS has reported that the Royal Albert Hall could close by March 2021, the date of the iconic venue's 150th anniversary, if it doesn't receive urgent financial support.

The Royal Albert Hall has lost £12m after being closed for more than 100 days due to the ongoing health crisis.

Chief executive Craig Hassall shared that the situation is "the most perilous the Hall has ever faced."

Hassall continued to say:

"The Government support has been very oblique and vague. We have lobbied hard and consistently across the sector. But [Culture Secretary] Oliver Dowden's roadmap for recovery has no dates and nothing firm.

"There is no guidance from Government on when we can open or how we can open. Without that it's impossible for us to trade - and that means the whole sector."

The Royal Albert Hall has taken out a £5m loan and is in need of a further £5m to £10m to avoid closing early next year.

