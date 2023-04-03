Roundhouse Launches First Ever Comedy Festival For 2023

The Roundhouse in association with leading live comedy production company Berk's Nest have announced the initial slate of 2023 programming for the first ever Roundhouse Comedy Festival. Taking over the London institution from 5 - 23 August 2023, tickets are available to Roundhouse advanced members on Tuesday 4 April 10:00 am and general on sale will take place on Wednesday 5 April at 10:00am with tickets available from Click Here.

The Roundhouse is one of the most incredible live performance spaces in the world where the biggest names in music, theatre, circus and spoken word and now for the first-time comedy, take to the renowned stage. A former railway engine repair shed, the Grade II* listed building was transformed into a ground-breaking performing arts venue 50 years ago, and they have welcomed legendary artists from all over the world to perform in their unique spaces.

Some of the biggest and most iconic names in comedy will set London's comedy scene on fire this August. Featuring headline stars and comedy royalty Katherine Ryan (Amazon's Backstage with Katherine Ryan) and James Acaster (Off Menu Podcast) who is bringing his recently announced live tour Heckler's Welcome to the main stage. They will be joined by trailblazing comedian Nish Kumar (The Mash Report), star of Ghosts (BBC) and Chivalry (Channel 4) Lolly Adefope, co-host of the popular Off Menu podcast Ed Gamble, BAFTA award winning Dylan Moran, British Comedy Award Winning comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti, and star of Netflix's adaptation of Matilda, Sindhu Vee. The festival will also feature some of the nation's favourite comedy stars including Live At The Apollo's Suzi Ruffell, Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show Nominated, host of hit Hoovering Podcast, Jessica Fostekew, and Netflix star Desiree Burch. Mock The Week stars Maisie Adam and Rhys James will play the Roundhouse's stage as part of festival gala shows, along with Taskmaster fan favourite Fern Brady and Taskmaster winner Sophie Duker. Jordan Gray will be delighting audiences after headlining the London Palladium in 2022, and actor & comedian Sukh Ojla will be trying out some of her eagerly awaited new material.

More acts and shows are set to be announced in the coming months for what is sure to be London's most exciting new comedy festival, showcasing the biggest stars and unmissable new comedy talent from across the UK and beyond.

Taking place in various spaces across the full Roundhouse venue including the prestigious main space, the festival will host a mix of notable headliners, a series of star-studded galas, and unmissable tour shows, as well as live podcast recordings from some of the biggest podcasts in the country.

The Roundhouse is joining forces with leading production company Berk's Nest who are behind award-winning live comedy shows and tours from the likes of Nick Mohammed, Rose Matafeo, Richard Gadd, Catherine Cohen, Colin Hoult, Sophie Duker and Kieran Hodgson. Both organisations believe in the power of uniting audiences and talent and are thrilled to be working together to programme the festival for 2023.

Marcus Davey, CEO and Artistic Director, The Roundhouse:

''I'm really delighted that we're presenting our first ever comedy festival at the Roundhouse this summer which includes leading comedians alongside new names who are rapidly making a name. Musicians, actors, circus performers and poets tell stories on our stages every day and as comedians are some of the best storytellers, we hope that audiences will make their way to Camden this summer to laugh with us and at the craziness of the world in which we live''.

Owen Donovan, Managing Director, Berk's Nest:

"The Roundhouse is an iconic venue and a beating heart for London's music and theatre scenes - it's a delight to now add comedy to that list, and to give some of the world's best stand-ups a thrilling new home for a night (or four, in James Acaster's case!). Most of the comics taking part are regularly at the Roundhouse for live gigs, the National Comedy Awards, or filming Katherine Ryan's Amazon Prime Video series, and I know they're now so excited about being able to play it themselves this August! And there's so many more exciting shows and comedy names to add into the programme in the coming months - if you're in London in August, this is the place to be."

More details on the first slate of programming for the Roundhouse Comedy Festival, a month-long comedy festival being held between 5 - 23 August 2023 at the Roundhouse can be found below.

ROUNDHOUSE COMEDY OPENING GALA I SAT 5 AUGUST, 7.30PM | MAIN SPACE

With Lolly Adefope, Jordan Gray and Rhys James, with more to be announced in due course

Lolly Adefope is one of the most exciting comedy voices to emerge from the UK in recent years. Her extensive broadcast credits include Shrill, Ghosts, Miracle Workers, This Time With Alan Partridge and Chivalry. Lolly starred in her own self written short, Sorry, and wrote and starred in Lolly Adefope's Christmas - which was nominated for a Broadcast Digital Award. She co-stars in the feature films: The Spy Who Dumped Me and Mission: Impossible - Fallout and in the upcoming feature films: Wicked Little Letters, Saltburn and Seize Them.

Jordan Gray is a British comedian, actor, and screenwriter. She created and co-stars in the ground-breaking and award-winning comedy series Transaction. Her unique perspective as an Essex-born transgender writer-performer has her working with UK comedy giants the likes of Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Matt Lucas, Spencer Jones and Russell Kane. She was the first ever transgender contestant to appear on The Voice, worldwide, reaching the semi-finals in 2016. After 10 years as a professional recording artist, Jordan made the leap to stand-up comedy in 2017. Her sold out Edinburgh Fringe show led to a sold out Soho Theatre run, which led to her having her own show at The Palladium at the end of 2022.

Rhys James is an accomplished comedian, writer and actor who you will have seen on 'Roast Battle' (Comedy Central), 'Russell Howard's Stand Up Central' (Comedy Central), 'A League of Their Own' (Sky One) and 'Live At The Apollo' (BBC Two) and as a regular panellist on 'Mock The Week' (BBC Two). He has performed six solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe to sell-out audiences and critical acclaim, with his 2019 show 'Snitch' being one of the best reviewed comedy shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. He has had three BBC Radio 4 series, 'Rhys James is...', 'Rhys James Isn't...' and 'Rhysearch', all met with great acclaim and delight of listeners and critics. Rhys also hosts podcast 'Early Work' in which he interviews celebrities about the creative writing they did before they were in their current vocation, guests include O-T Fagbenle, Sara Pascoe, Lolly Adefope and Tom Rosenthal.

ROUNDHOUSE COMEDY GALA WITH DYLAN MORAN I WED 9 AUGUST, 7.30pm | MAIN SPACE

Hosted by Suzi Ruffell

With Dylan Moran, Sindhu Vee, Nish Kumar, and more to be announced in due course

Dylan Moran is a comedian, actor and writer who in 1996 won the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe. Black Books, the Channel 4 hit sitcom that he co-wrote and starred-in, won him two BAFTAs, and he has since won numerous prizes and accolades for his television work and live-shows. As a comedian, Moran has toured the world many times, but he also works extensively in film. His performances include appearing alongside Simon Pegg in Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run. Other credits include Good Vibrations, Calvary, and Pixie.

Critically acclaimed comic, internationally famed meme and wonderfully nice gentleman, Nish Kumar is a comedian, and 'a bloody good one at that' (Time Out). Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016. His latest tour, Your Power, Your Control, played over 60 dates across the UK. On TV, he is best known for hosting The Mash Report, along with appearances on QI, Live At The Apollo, and Mock The Week.

Sindhu Vee is an award-winning comedian, writer, and actor. As seen on Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week, QI, The Guilty Feminist Podcast, Sex Education (2020), and Matilda (2022).

Suited and booted stand-up comedian Suzi Ruffell has had five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, racking up critical acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike. Suzi continues to grace our screens with appearances on numerous TV shows such as Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, The Jonathan Ross Show, Dating No Filter, Channel Hopping with Jon Richardson, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, The Last Leg, and There's Something About Movies to name but a few! The 2018 release of Suzi's stand-up show Keeping It Classy for Live From The BBC saw a clip gaining over 44 million views on Facebook, and she was nominated for Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performance in the National Comedy Awards for her hosting duties on Comedy Central's Yesterday, Today & The Day Before in 2021. Suzi's Amazon special Dance Like Everyone Is Watching was released in 2022 to critical acclaim.

THE HOOVERING PODCAST - LIVE! HOSTED BY JESSICA FOSTEKEW I THU 10 AUGUST, TIME TBCF | STUDIO THEATRE

Hosted by Jessica Fostekew (Motherland, QI, Live at the Apollo). The podcast about eating - where eating happens AND people being funny about eating all at the same time. Previous guests include Jay Rayner, Jo Brand, Meera Sodha, Desiree Burch, James Acaster and Ed Gamble. In other words: the guests will be awesome. Only necessary warning: it's BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). Recommended on BBC R4 and in The Independent and The Guardian.

SUKH OJLA - WORK IN PROGRESS I THU 11 AUGUST, I STUDIO THEATRE

Sukh is a comedian, actor and writer. As a comedian Sukh has performed on BBC2's Big Asian Stand Up Show and across the BBC Asian Network. In 2019 she took her debut solo show 'For Sukh's Sake' to Edinburgh, which received rave reviews including 5* from Funny Women. As an actor Sukh has appeared in series 2 of The End of the F**king World (Channel 4) and as a regular role in GameFace (Channel 4), she is also a member of the core cast on Class Dismissed (CBBC). Previously she was a regular role on sitcom Hospital People (BBC1) and appeared in feature film Victoria and Abdul alongside Judi Dench. Her acting credits also include Future Conditional (Old Vic), Black Mirror (Channel 4) and EastEnders (BBC).

Katherine Ryan & FRIENDS I THU 17 AUGUST, 8pm | MAIN SPACE

Having hosted the hilarious six-part global flagship series for Amazon Prime Backstage with Katherine Ryan filmed at the Roundhouse, they're thrilled to welcome award-winning comedian, writer, presenter and actress Katherine Ryan to headline at Roundhouse Comedy Festival! With special guests to be announced soon.

ROUNDHOUSE COMEDY GALA WITH HEADLINER TO BE ANNOUNCED I WED 16 AUGUST, 7.30pm | MAIN SPACE

Hosted by Maisie Adam

With Nina Conti and Desiree Burch, plus more to be announced

Nina has won a British Comedy Award for storming Live at the Apollo, Russell Howard's Good News, Sunday Night at the Palladium and made a BAFTA nominated film - all without even moving her lips. In 2008 she won the prestigious Barry Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for her solo show Complete and Utter Conti. In 2010, Talk to the Hand had sell-out seasons in Edinburgh, London, Melbourne, the Sydney Opera House and New York. Other television credits include QI, The John Bishop Show and Chris O'Dowd's HBO series Family Tree. She is also a regular in Clare and the Community - the Sony award-winning show on BBC Radio 4.

Desiree Burch is a comedian, writer, actor, theatre-maker and NY-to-London transplant. Desiree has quickly and firmly established herself as one of the breakout comic stars in the UK. She is the host and voice of Netflix's smash reality hit, Too Hot Too Handle and recently hosted Live At The Apollo (BBC 2).

Maisie Adam is a comedian from Yorkshire. Her comedy career kicked off in 2017, when she entered the nationwide So You Think You're Funny? competition (which has previously been won by many of her comedy heroes, including Peter Kay, Aisling Bea, and Tom Allen). Before she knew it, she found herself with a place in the Grand Final, held at the Gilded Balloon up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and on 24 August she won the competition, becoming only the 4th woman to have done so in its 30-year history. The following year, Maisie was nominated for the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for her debut show Vague, where she also won the Amused Moose National Comic Award. Now, she's just wrapped up her second nationwide tour Buzzed, and regularly appears on Mock The Week, The Last Leg, and A League Of Their Own.

JAMES ACASTER - HECKLERS WELCOME I SAT 19-TUE 22 AUGUST, 8PM | MAIN SPACE

Plosive Live in association with PBJ Management

James Acaster has decided to give up control and let the audience do what they want while he tries to tell stories. It's an experiment! "One of comedy's most original voices" (Evening Standard) has written a new show. He's very proud of it. That being said, you are allowed to ruin it. Fill your boots.



ROUNDHOUSE COMEDY CLOSING GALA I WED 23 AUGUST, 7.30PM | MAIN SPACE

Hosted by Ed Gamble

With Fern Brady and Sophie Duker, plus more to be announced

Taskmaster fan-favourite Fern Brady is known for her caustic wit, exceptional writing and electric stagecraft. Her debut memoir Strong Female Character, released earlier this year, discusses everything from her Catholic upbringing, to homelessness, to her late diagnosis of autism and much more, is a Sunday Times Bestseller. As seen on The Russell Howard Hour, Live at the Apollo and Live from the BBC.

Sophie Duker is a comedian and writer whose favourite things include breaking hearts, taking names and telling jokes with the confidence of a cis straight middle-class white man. Herfirst Edinburgh Fringe Show, Venus, saw her nominated for the Best Newcomer award and gained critical acclaim and five-star reviews, and she's just announced a tour extension for her second sell-out show Hag. Sophie is a regular guest on Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC2). She has appeared on Live at The Apollo (BBC2), Mock the Week (BBC2), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4) and Hypothetical (Dave). Sophie is the winner of the 13th series of Taskmaster (Channel 4).

Ed Gamble is an award-winning stand-up comedian, writer, and podcaster. In 2018, Ed co-created the Off Menu podcast with fellow host James Acaster - in each episode the pair interview a guest about their dream restaurant line-up. The show was an instant success, and in 2019 and 2020 it was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards. To date it consistently tops iTunes and UK Comedy Podcast charts with over 100 million downloads in 195 different countries. His most recent stand-up tour, Electric, was given an Autumn extension after selling out multiple venues in its initial run and dates around the world. This comes after his twice-extended 2019 show, Blizzard and his 2019 Amazon Prime special, Blood Sugar. Most recently, Ed has appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two) for a second time. Other stand-up performances include Royal Variety Performance (ITV), and The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One).