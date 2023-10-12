Rosie Holt Embarks On UK Tour in 2024 With THAT'S POLITAINMENT!

The tour opens at Didcot Cornerstone Arts Centre on 11 April 2024.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 3 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Rosie Holt Embarks On UK Tour in 2024 With THAT'S POLITAINMENT!

Fresh off the campaign trail of the Edinburgh Fringe, the UK's favourite politician is now turning her attention to her constituents across the UK; hope is not totally lost for British politics as Rosie Holt takes her hit show That's Politainment! to venues spanning the length and breadth of the country. 

Rosie Holt is embarking on her most ambitious political campaign yet: touring Great Britain. Rosie returns to tight-rope the thin line between politics and entertainment as she heads to over 20 venues across the UK. Following Didcot, she will then head to Newbury, Winchester, London, Swindon, Bristol, Bridgwater, Norwich, Northampton, Bradford, Maidenhead, Tunbridge Wells, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Birmingham, Farnham, Leeds, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Salford before closing the ballot box in Chipping  Norton on 31st May 2024. 

The worse the political career, the more lucrative the subsequent entertainment opportunities. Matt Hancock may have slaughtered millions but now he's making a killing. So, can Rosie Holt's viral hit MP character follow in the footsteps of ‘politainers' Dorries, Farage and Rees-Mogg and leap from the pages of Hansard to Heat? You will have to come along to Rosie's political rally to find out. 

A character-driven show, Rosie Holt: That's Politainment! analyses the blend of politics and entertainment in today's public sphere. Political-satirist Rosie Holt explores current political trends audiences will too often recognise, as she brings some much needed comic relief to them. She's at the top of her game and this is a show not to be missed. 

MP Rosie Holt said today: “I am so excited to be going on tour again and reminding everyone why this government is great.” 

Rosie Holt is an actor, comedian and satirist. She is best known for her popular satirical videos on Twitter with over 6.5 million views of her playing an MP skewering the political landscape.  She is the winner of the Chortle Social Media Award 2022 and a nominee of the BPG Emerging Creators Award 2022 and Funny Women Content Creator Award 2022. The Times named her online work in its '10 Best Political Comedies' and her recent Edinburgh show Rosie Holt: THE WOMAN'S HOUR sold out its entire run before the start of the fringe and added a plethora of extra dates. 

Other credits include Ashley Blaker 6.5 Children (Radio 4), The Russell Howard (Sky Max), DMS Are Open (Radio 4), Please Use The Other Door (Radio 4), and the critically acclaimed two hander theatre show The Crown Live! (Seabright Productions), a parody of Netflix's The Crown. Rosie has shared stage with The Comedy Store Players (The Comedy Store), and also hosts the satirical podcast, NONCENSORED with comedian Eshaan Akbar and actor/ improviser Brendan Murphy, which has been nominated for 2023's ARIA Comedy Award.

Tour Dates

Thursday 11 April                               
DIDCOT                                
Cornerstone Arts Centre

Friday 12 April                                    
NEWBURY                            
Corn Exchange

Saturday 13 April                              
WINCHESTER                       
Theatre Royal 

Thursday 18 April                               
LONDON                             
Leicester Square Theatre

Frida  19 April                                    
  LONDON                             
Leicester Square Theatre

Saturday 20 April                              
SWINDON                            
Theatre Royal

Sunday 21 April                                 
BRISTOL                                
Redgrave Theatre

Thursday 25 April                               
BRIDGWATER                      
McMillan Theatre

Saturday 27 April                              
NORWICH                           
Playhouse

Sunday 28 April                                 
NORTHAMPTON                 
Royal & Derngate

Wednesday 1 May                           
BRADFORD                          
Kings Hall

Thursday 2 May                                 
MAIDENHEAD                     
Norden Farm 

Friday 3 May                                     
  TUNBRIDGE WELLS             
Trinity Theatre

Saturday 4 May                                 
BURY ST EDMUNDS            
Theatre Royal 

Sunday 5 May                                    
COLCHESTER                      
Arts Centre

Thursday 9 May                                 
BIRMINGHAM                     
MAC

Friday 10 May                                    
FARNHAM                           
Maltings

Sunday 12 May                                 
LEEDS                                    
City Varieties 

Thursday 23 May                               
BRIGHTON                           
Komedia

Friday 24 May                                    
MILTON KEYNES                 
The Stables

Saturday 25 May                              
LIVERPOOL                          
Playhouse

Sunday 26 May                                 
SALFORD                             
The Lowry

Friday 31 May                                    
CHIPPING NORTON          
Theatre 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Photo
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

An all new trailer has been released for the Fiery Angel, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and ROYO production of Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller And Then There Were None. Check out the video here!

2
Cast Set For ARABIAN NIGHTS at Bristol Old Vic Photo
Cast Set For ARABIAN NIGHTS at Bristol Old Vic

This winter, the festive season wouldn't be complete without a Bristol Old Vic spectacular. From 23 Nov–6 Jan, the Theatre will be lit up with a modern reimagining of Arabian Nights from writer Sonali Bhattacharyya. Find out who is in the cast here!

3
Cast Set For CINDERELLA Panto at Nottingham Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For CINDERELLA Panto at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast for its legendary pantomime, the magical tale of Cinderella. With everyone's favourite dame, John Elkington, marking his 25th year since his first panto at Nottingham Playhouse, it's a guaranteed spectacular festive treat for all the family.

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour

Bill Kenwright Limited has announced the full cast for the return of record-breaking production of Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose alongside a first look into rehearsals, ahead of the show opening at Theatre Royal Windsor next week. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON

Recommended For You