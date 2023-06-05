Rose Bruford College Student Among 2023 Lilian Baylis Award Winners

These awards are granted to promising drama students at the end of their second year to ease the financial pressures in their final year of study.

By:
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 1 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 2 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 4 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

Rose Bruford College student Harry Simkins is one of the winners of the 2023 Lilian Baylis Award. Presented at the Old Vic on Thursday 1st June by actor Luke Norris (The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre; Poldark, BBC One), these awards are granted to promising drama students at the end of their second year to ease the financial pressures in their final year of study. Each student is recommended for the award by their drama school.

Harry Simkins, a student on Rose Bruford South West’s BA Professional Acting course says, I feel very lucky and honoured to be nominated by my peers and to also be one of the winners of this award. We all want to help one another, human beings are like that, and I’m grateful to Lilian Baylis and Rose Bruford College for the support this will provide during the rest of my training.

Acting Principal of Rose Bruford College Mary Oliver also comments, Rose Bruford College is so grateful to be an ongoing recipient of the Lilian Baylis Awards, which recognises the continuous need to support our students, both in the pursuit of their dreams and in helping to maintain the exceptional talent base in the UK and globally.

The awards are dedicated to the memory of Lilian Baylis (1874-1937), who ran The Old Vic Theatre from 1912 until her death. Lilian Baylis was committed to ensuring that The Old Vic productions, most famously of Shakespeare, were of the highest quality and that the doors were open to many who could not afford the more established theatres. Baylis was an important figure developing The Old Vic National Theatre; Sadler’s Wells Opera, which became the English National Opera; Sadler’s Wells Ballet, which became Birmingham Royal Ballet; and the Royal Ballet School.

All winning and nominated students must have demonstrated all three of the following criteria:

  • Promise: The student shows promise which suggests the potential to make a significant contribution to the development of theatre.
  • Hardship: The completion of the student’s course is in jeopardy without additional finance.
  • Study: Students should have completed two years of a three-year course.


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Brian Eno Will Embark on First Solo Tour With Exclusive UK Date at Southbank Centre Photo
Brian Eno Will Embark on First Solo Tour With Exclusive UK Date at Southbank Centre

The Southbank Centre has announced that legendary composer, producer and musician Brian Eno will perform his new live concert programme, 'Ships', in a UK exclusive on Monday 30 October with two performances, 6.30pm and 9pm.

2
Royal Opera House Appoints Speranza Scappucci as Principal Guest Conductor Photo
Royal Opera House Appoints Speranza Scappucci as Principal Guest Conductor

The Royal Opera House has appoints Speranza Scappucci as Principal Guest Conductor of The Royal Opera. Scappucci will take up the position in September 2025, at the start of the 2025/26 Season, becoming the first Principal Guest Conductor since 1997. 

3
Issy Van Randwyck Stars In DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning Next Month Photo
Issy Van Randwyck Stars In DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning Next Month

Dazzling Divas is a mesmerising musical journey illuminating the lives and work of legendary performers Billie Holiday, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass, Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield.

4
Family Programme Revealed For Annual Liverpool Theatre Festival Photo
Family Programme Revealed For Annual Liverpool Theatre Festival

Liverpool Theatre Festival returns in 2023 with a brand new date to coincide with the school Summer holidays – and this year the programme features nine family shows to wow youngsters of all ages. 

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=4 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You