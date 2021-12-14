Roll Up, Roll Up! CIRCUS 1903 Arrives In Town This Week

Circus 1903's world-class line-up of performers from across the globe have arrived in London and are gearing up for their anticipated third Christmas Season at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall from 16 December 2021 - 2 January 2022. Tickets are available from www.circus1903.com.

A range of astounding new acts are accompanying old favourites, transporting audiences back to the wonders of the Golden Age of Circus. Undoubtedly the most charming puppet elephants on any stage around the world, Queenie and Peanut have returned for 2021 alongside the magnificent Ringmaster Willy Whipsnade (award-winning magician David Williamson) who will preside over the whole extravaganza, including new act 'The Russian Bar', performed by intrepid champions of balance and acrobatics Tymofii Chemko, Oleksii Balakhchy and Mykola Mykytchyn.

They join the stomach-churning heights of teeterboard daredevils 'The Daring Desafios', the 'The Sensational Sozonov' on his Rola Bola, 'The Cycling Cyclone', Ethiopian contortionist 'The Elastic Dislocationist', aerial duo 'The Flying Fredonis', 'Les Incredibles' performing the Russian Cradle, mind-bending juggler 'The Great Gaston', 'The Remarkable Risleys' with their Icarian Games act, the Russian Rolling Ball Hula Hoopist 'Mademoiselle Natalia', and finally 'The Wheel of Death', back again to achieve dizzying new levels of awe and wonder with eye-popping acrobatics in a rotating wheel.