Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WATCH ON THE RHINE, Donmar Warehouse

Review: WATCH ON THE RHINE, Donmar Warehouse

Lillian Hellman’s 1941 play is a time capsule of American non-interventionism under the guise of a comedy of manners that suddenly becomes a thriller.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Watch on the RhineFanny Farrelly is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her daughter Sara and her family, who's been living in Germany for the past 20 years with her husband Kurt and their three children. It's the spring of 1940, Kurt has been very active in anti-Fascist circles, and Sara wants a safer environment for her kids. Meanwhile, the Farrellys have been hosting Teck, an exiled Romanian count, and his American wife. Lillian Hellman's play is a time capsule of American non-interventionism under the guise of a comedy of manners that suddenly becomes a historical thriller.

The whimsical differences in lifestyle inexorably transmute into a sharp commentary and instigate a call to action for a nation that had not yet entered the conflict when the show premiered on Broadway in 1941. It's a bold, uncompromising move for Ellen McDougall to stage it in the face of the Ukrainian war and the perfect opportunity to prove why the Donmar didn't deserve the 100% cut to its Arts Council England funding.

The former artistic director of The Gate Theatre sits the production between documentary and fictional biopic by framing the action with an old-timey tv screen. Classic cinema titles bookend it, contextualising the political climate. They give further background at the end in the form of a postscript that enlightens the public on the inspirations behind the characters and Hellman's own activism.

While this styling might be a reference to the more famous iteration of the story, the 1943 Hollywood film starring Bette Davis, it's worth noting that filmed footage is also the only visual source that most of us have ever had of the war. It's a clever dramatic choice. The details continue in the parallels of the two groups and the contrast of manners of speaking as well as textiles.

Where Fanny and her household are clothed in sleek and ironed vibrant fabrics, Sara's brood wear rough neutrals that have been mended over and over again. Basia Bińkowska's meticulous design is truly impressive. This is not only a clash of cultures, but it also speaks of the intrinsic effect of the Nazi regime compared to American wealth that has never known war or poverty.

The children (Finley Glasgow, Tamar Laniado, Henry Hunt on the night), well-spoken and wise beyond their years, marvel at being given a choice of breakfast and a bath. Where the older Farrellys are good-natured and perhaps a bit naïve, the Muller kids are astonishingly quick and acute while their mother struggles to slip back into her former life and her husband remains on his guard.

Patricia Hodge's Fanny is the heartbeat of the piece. Unfiltered and thoroughly entertaining, her character - and her maid Anise (Kate Duchêne) - is where Hellman's writing has the chance to properly entertain and lean into the drawing-room quality of the comedy even when it turns sour in the second act. The political commentary creeps in stealthily, and the unsuspecting tale suddenly becomes an intense thriller at the hand of John Light's Teck, a Nazi sympathiser desperate to regain his title.

His steely gaze constantly follows Mark Waschke's Kurt. The fallen aristocrat's eyes shoot arrows at the anti-Fascist, testing his identity and constantly squint in his direction. Light is scheming and controlling in every aspect of his being, starting from his marriage with his wife Marthe (Carlyss Peer) to his dodgy relationships with confirmed Nazis. He is in direct opposition to Waschke and Caitlin Fitzgerald's Sara. Their loyalty to one another is as foreign to the others as their devotion to the cause.

Lighting and sound design (Azusa Ono and Tingying Dong respectively) heighten the atmosphere and nudge the public's emotional response creating tension. Ultimately, at the core of the play lies a precise reflection on how family relates to the dichotomy of good and evil. Mostly, it's a call to arms to abandon apathy in order to create a safer world.

Watch on the Rhine runs at The Donmar Warehouse until 4 February.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan




Related Stories
Hackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season Photo
Hackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season
Hackney Empire has announced details of the Spring 2023 season, running from January to April, with an eclectic mix of comedy, music, opera, theatre and talent showcases.
Review Roundup: WATCH ON THE RHINE at Donmar Warehouse Photo
Review Roundup: WATCH ON THE RHINE at Donmar Warehouse
Read the reviews for Lillian Hellman's masterpiece political thriller Watch on the Rhine at Donmar Warehouse.
KISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next Month Photo
KISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next Month
From the writer of In Conversation with Graham Norton, Simon Perrott brings his honest and heart wrenching reflection on queer love to The Pleasance this February. A romantic tragedy for our times, Kissed by a Flame is a window into the final months of that once- in-a-lifetime kind of love. Kissed by a Flame is peppered with beautiful, tragic, and bittersweet moments that will bind audiences together in this deep exploration of grief.
The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre Announce The MTFest 2023 Programme, EUGENIUS At T Photo
The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre Announce The MTFest 2023 Programme, EUGENIUS At The Turbine and HEATHERS Extension
The Other Palace & Turbine Theatre have announced that MTFestUK 2023 will be  showcasing eight new musicals over a two week period, across both The Other Palace Studio and The Turbine Theatre.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: SIX, Vaudeville TheatreReview: SIX, Vaudeville Theatre
January 11, 2023

There’s a new queen in town - wait, make that SIX! The most successful musical in a post-Hamilton theatre world has just received a fresh cast change.
Review: SALT-WATER MOON, Finborough TheatreReview: SALT-WATER MOON, Finborough Theatre
January 6, 2023

David French’s semi-autobiographical award-winning Canadian classic receives its British premiere 38 years after its debut, but it appears it’s not a timeless play. Much has changed since then and, directed by Peter Kavanagh, Salt-Water Moon comes off as quite the tired shadow of a love story.
Review: THE ART OF ILLUSION, Hampstead TheatreReview: THE ART OF ILLUSION, Hampstead Theatre
January 4, 2023

Sold as a curious tale of enchantment, it’s a romantic comedy masquerading as a French pastiche that crosses eras and genres. Translated by Waleed Akhtar, it’s debuting at the theatre’s Downstairs stage with Tom Jackson Greaves at the helm. Unfortunately, this shaky production leaves much to be desired.
2022 Year in Review: Cindy Marcolina's Best of 20222022 Year in Review: Cindy Marcolina's Best of 2022
December 21, 2022

After two years of absolute doom and uncertainty, 2022 began with a sprinkle of glimmer on the horizon. Masked up and cautious, we came back to theatres properly. Admittedly and unfortunately, I found the return underwhelming and gave very few glowing 5-star reviews. I still loved a good number of productions, but it’s a far cry from struggling to whittle it down to a Top 10. Nonetheless, it was an exciting year.
Review: DERREN BROWN - SHOWMAN, Apollo TheatreReview: DERREN BROWN - SHOWMAN, Apollo Theatre
December 16, 2022

Ultimately, it's a show about human connection. Whether you trust your eyes or you don't, whether his deceptions work on you or don't, or if you simply take the evening as a fascinating social experiment or couples therapy, it's all about a shared experience. After the lockdowns, the face masks, the rampant deaths, it feels good to go into something open-heartedly and willing to be surprised. It's safe to say that Brown has another hit on his hands.
share