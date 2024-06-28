Review: THE SECRET GARDEN, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Mary Lennox was not a normal child”

The Secret Garden, originally published as a children’s book by Frances Hodgson Burnett in the early 1900s, tells the story of Mary Lennox, a spoiled and angry 10-year-old girl who is brought from her home in British India to Yorkshire after surviving a cholera epidemic that kills not only her parents but all of the servants in the home. It is at Misselthwaite Manor, the home of her Uncle Archibald Craven, where she learns how to grow as a child, as she begins to befriend those living and working in the home and discovers a secret garden.

Typically, Mary Lennox and her family are portrayed as white, with all of Mary’s relatives being British. In this stage adaptation, however, written by Holly Robinson and directed by Anna Himali Howard, there is a focus on Indian culture, a lovely concept that has rarely been brought out in adaptations of the work.

Mary’s mother, Champa (Avita Jay), is Indian and her father, Captain Lennox (Patrick Osborne), is a British general, two people who ignore the politics of the country and instead focus on parties and dancing, ignoring the child they never wanted.

Hannah Khalique-Brown does a brilliant job of playing Mary, going from the petulant child detested and even ignored by many to a passionate and bright girl, working to improve not only herself but the world around her as well. Her dynamic with Martha (Molly Hewitt-Richards), a young servant girl at the manor, is delightful and a fantastic way to see Mary’s growth. I particularly loved her bickering with Colin (Theo Angel) as Mary is able to see a reflection of her former self and use what she has learned to help him grow as well.

There is a strong contrast between the cultural aspects of India in the show and the strong pride of Yorkshire, a delightful clash of cultures that makes for some funny moments. Richard Clews is a delight as Ben Weatherstaff, a gardener who has been taking care of the manor’s plants for decades and introduces Mary to the world of nature, though she struggles to understand his accent and northern slang.

Dickon (Brydie Service), Martha’s brother who basically lives on the moors with animal friends, teaches Mary how to be patient and kind towards the animals around the garden. The word “wick” is used by all of the children in the show, symbolising the growth of the secret garden and Mary accepting her new world.

One of the best aspects of this adaptation of The Secret Garden is its simplicity, particularly when depicting important symbols throughout the story. Set Designer Leslie Travers has created a blank canvas of brick and wood to be transformed into the garden with paper and ribbons. Candles light up during the more emotional moments, especially those that focus on warmth and the comfort of home, like when Mary discovers her aunt’s room and is hit with the familiarity of India. Jai Morjaria’s lighting design does a fantastic job contrasting the coldness of a new and unknown place with the brightness of hope and spring, key themes in the work.

The robin, a key symbol in The Secret Garden, is played by a woman, Sharan Phull, who also plays Lata, Craven’s late wife. She dances around the stage, singing and posing as the robin using the palm of her hand that has a bright red dot in the centre, representing the bird’s red breast. The puppets of animals in the garden are made of simple objects like fur scarves and sweaters brought to life through the puppetry consultancy of Laura Cubitt.

The adult roles are also performed very well, particularly Jack Humprehy’s portrayal of Archibald Craven, a man grieving the loss of his wife while living in fear of the life he believes that he has cursed his son with. Humphrey is heartbreakingly brilliant, desperately wanting to break the cycle of trauma established by his own father on him and his brother, Dr. Craven (George Fletcher), yet afraid to take the first step forward. Amanda Hadingue does a great job as the stern Mrs Medlock, who has been forced to bear witness to the grief of the manor for decades. On the other side, there is Padma (Archana Ramaswamy), who brings sorely needed light and love into the home.

One of the most surprising elements of the show is how it emphasises not only the power of the magic of the secret garden but its limitations, particularly relating to Colin and his inability to walk. Everything is done with sensitivity and care, making the garden inclusive for all, regardless of disabilities. There is also a surprising yet sweet queer storyline added to the work, a heartfelt moment of young love that feels as though it fits right into the story without being shoehorned in any way.

The Secret Garden is a beautiful adaptation of the classic novel that truly elevates its source material, bringing it to new heights of growth and love as the characters work to break the generational trauma that has been thrust upon them. It is a great show for all ages, for those who are familiar with the story and those who are unfamiliar with it. There truly is magic in the air at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

The Secret Garden runs until 20 July at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Photo Credits: Alex Brenner

