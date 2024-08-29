Review: THE FIFTH STEP, Pavilion Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luka (Jack Lowden) is new to AA. He meets James (Sean Gilder) an older man who has been in the programme for years who advises him to get a sponsor. After some initial chat, Luka asks James if he would consider being his sponsor to guide him through the twelve steps and he agrees.

This one-act play is written by David Ireland and directed by Finn Den Hertog and presented by The National Theatre of Scotland.

Luka is struggling with his sobriety and James is a soothing, father-like influence on him. With the view that your secrets are what leads you to drink, Luka is encouraged to share everything from his childhood to his masturbation habits. Although they are just two men in the programme, James' experience and success with sobriety give the impression that he is the perfect example to follow and Luka takes this as gospel. Quite literally, as James encourages him to have a spiritual awakening.

As would be expected in a David Ireland play, not everything is quite as it seems and James starts to unravel as the drama unfolds. There is some excellent misdirection in the twisty script and the audience audibly reacts at several points.

The dialogue between the pair is excellent and the two performers are fantastic. The script is packed with wit and humour despite the serious subject matter and it feels like authentic conversation between two strangers who are developing a close relationship.

Milla Clarke's set design, Lizzie Powell's lighting design, and Mark Melville's sound design work beautifully together to move from the clinical settings of the AA meeting to the more surreal moments.

The Fifth Step is sharp, shocking and gripping throughout.

The Fifth Step runs at the Pavilion until 31 August

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

