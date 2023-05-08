Review: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree Theatre

This is Tom Littler's first production as artistic direction of the Orange Tree

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo 2 Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE
Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 3 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May Photo 4 THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May

THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May

On the surface it's the kind of play one imagines the angry young men to have railed against. Drawing room chatter and secret affairs. Frocks and frivolities. Chandeliers and champagne. First performed in 1921, has director Tom Littler served up a faithful blast from the past or does this new production look back in anger?

Elizabeth is in love with Teddy, a dashing businessman, charged with boyish spark by Chirag Benedict Lobo, about to return to Southeast Asia. His world of penurious romanticism is also one of thrilling excitement. He recalls hunting tigers in the jungle with swashbuckling giddiness. On the other hand Elizabeth's husband Clive languishes in Edwardian ennui and jazz age nihilism. His priority in life involves pedantically rearranging the furniture.

Meanwhile a parallel plot unfolds as Clive's divorced parents are unexpectedly reunited, much to the chagrin of Clive's mother's new husband Lord Porteus, a cantankerous octogenarian and walking-talking Vanity Fair cartoon played with cartoonish flare by Nicholas Le Prevost. Clive is not so much in the crossfire but collateral damage in the blazing guns of the roaring twenties' socio-political paradigm shifts.

If it sounds a bit Evelyn Waugh that's because it is. They swan around a manor house; Porteus and Clive are MPs, and something dark lingers beneath the high society chic. Gender reform, women's suffrage, and modern marriage are all caught in the skirmish as the lines between victim and perpetrator become increasingly blurred. Old flames reignite and new ones set fire too. Elizabeth must choose between her lover and her husband. Her mother-in-law must also choose too.

Littler's direction is confident albeit light touch. It's staged in the round. Set and props are kept to a minimal. Performers cosy up to the audience taking full advantage of the space's warm intimacy, a credit to their strong chemistry as an ensemble.

But the production often feels like a faithful homage, a museum piece placed softly on an alter to inspect rather than be dragged kicking and screaming into the twenty first century.

The production constantly straddles the line between farce and poignance without deciding which it prefers. In juggling all the themes none take the spotlight; the end result is a curious cross between The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and Downton Abbey. Fun to watch yes, but overly cautious, especially when the play is populated by such colourful characters and ripe for serious cross examination.

This is Littler's first production as artistic director of the Orange Tree Theatre. Perhaps he is easing his way into the role, testing the waters with a safe bet, rather than diving into the deep end.

The Circle plays at the Orange Tree theatre until 17 June

Photography Credit: Ellie Kurttz




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Review: BRIGHTON FRINGE: MY FIRST TIME WAS IN A CAR PARK at The Quadrant, Brighton Photo
Review: BRIGHTON FRINGE: MY FIRST TIME WAS IN A CAR PARK at The Quadrant, Brighton

A compelling and reflective one-woman play, My First Time was in a Car Park invites us inside the mind of protagonist Mira, a young woman that tells her story of losing her virginity through fragmented time-hopping anecdotes.

Eurovision 2023 – the ones to watch Photo
Eurovision 2023 – the ones to watch

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Liverpool, UK on May 9, 11 and 13. We're here with some tips on songs to look out for during the live shows. Never fear, as with every Eurovision there really is something for everyone…

Ooh Aah… Just a Liverpool Bit of Culture Photo
Ooh Aah… Just a Liverpool Bit of Culture

Liverpool is about to host the worlds biggest music event on behalf of Ukraine. A city already rich in culture, meets a mega event with a history stronger than Sam Ryder’s vocals. Liverpool City Council has not only opened its arms to the world, but it is providing a vast variety of events outside of the Eurovision arena.

CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Kerry Ellis Live at London Adelphi Photo
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Kerry Ellis Live at London Adelphi

To celebrate the release of Kerry Ellis’ brand new single, Kings & Queens, BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to her live concert at the London Adelphi on 16 May.


From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE, National TheatreReview: THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE, National Theatre
Review: A PLAY FOR THE LIVING IN A TIME OF EXTINCTION, Barbican TheatreReview: A PLAY FOR THE LIVING IN A TIME OF EXTINCTION, Barbican Theatre
Review: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA], Leicester Square TheatreReview: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA], Leicester Square Theatre
Review: BLUE, London ColiseumReview: BLUE, London Coliseum

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU