Review: SECOND BEST, Riverside Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The human psyche is something so easily disturbed, and Barney Norris’s newest play-adaptation is a prime example of that. Based on the novel by David Foenkinos, Second Best tells of Martin Hill - the boy who felt he never fully lived.

No marketing could’ve prepared me for what this play was truly about. Seeing advertisements and posters lured me into the idea that this was a light hearted comedy, presumably about Butterfield’s own journey as a child actor, knowing nothing of the original source material. But how wrong I was. Effortlessly funny, twisted and human, Second Best delves into the psychology of a young boy who was down to the final two for the title role of the Harry Potter movie franchise and how losing the part affected him for years to come, all told by his adult self not long after having a child of his own.

Asa Butterfield’s stage debut is a career altering performance proving that his dedication to the industry is not to be questioned. Known for his screen roles in pieces such as The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Hugo, Ashes to Ashes, and most famously, his role as lead character Otis in Netflix’s Sex Education. It is no doubt that Butterfield is a true talent, starting in the industry at just eight years old, but making his stage debut in an 80-minute one-man show is truly an achievement.

With perfectly crafted plot-twists that led the audience in-and-out of their comfort zones, Second Best is a piece to be in awe of. The staging and set showcased a model example of direction and not hiding the actors behind an intricate set. Masterfully directed by Michael Longhurst, the play had me gripped from the start - presumably down to having Butterfield on stage even when we're walking in, which is always a plus in my book.

Asa’s ability to jump between characters effortlessly for multi-rolling, as well as his impeccable French accent skills, proved to everyone that he is far more than just the ‘guy from Sex Education’, and is undeniably a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the stage - a career path I very much hope he delves more into like several of his cast-mates from the hit series.

Longhurst and Butterfield make for a dynamic pairing as every moment counted, you could actively see Butterfield’s drive and passion behind the part. To not only have your stage debut after 19 years of being known as a strict screen actor, but to also be the only person on stage for a whole 80-minutes, there’s not a lot of actors who would take this on as their debuting moment. He commanded the stage flawlessly.

However, linking to a previous comment, I did struggle for the first ten or so minutes to disconnect Butterfield from Martin Hill, his character. Is this due to preconceptions, prior knowledge, or even the acting? I am unsure. Though it did all fall away not long after, and I was fully on-board for everything that Butterfield had to offer.

I would also like to give a special mention to his impeccable impression of Daniel Radcliffe himself, a true highlight for sure. I only wish this piece were longer, if not adapted by writer Barney Norris to become a ‘Vernon God Little’-esc styled piece.

All-in-all, this show is one not to be missed. A beautiful debut for the 27-year-old actor.

Second Best at the Riverside Studios until 22 February

Photo images: Hugo Glendinning

Reader Reviews