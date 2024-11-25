Review Roundup: THE PURISTS At Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre is presenting the European premiÃ¨re of The Purists by Dan McCabe - Amit Sharma directs Jasper Britton, Tiffany Gray, Emma Kingston, Richard Pepple and Sule Rimi.Â The production runs until 21 December.

Subcultures and generations collide in this New York comedy.Â Â On their stoop in Queens, New York, Lamont, a legendary emcee and Mr Bugz, a hall-of-fame DJ, have been winding up Gerry, a musical lover, for as long as they can remember.Â Â

But when two young women, Nancy and Val, put their rap battling skills to the test, they are forced to confront their convictions on race, sexuality and music. Struggling with secrets and their fears for the future, they realise they have more in common than they thought.Â Â As this critically acclaimed show makes its European premiere, it asks - how far would you go to speak your truth?

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: The plotline around Mr Bugzâ€™s sexuality chugs on but is never taken very far. Ultimately, this seems like a play that wants to take on many things without going far enough with any one of them. It tries not to get too angry, despite its explosive subject matter. The actors carry it, though, oozing charm alongside quiet anguish. It is no surprise that McCabe is working on adapting the script for a screenplay. There is a moreish Netflix series energy to it all. It is clear there is talent to the writing, too â€“ if only there was more follow-through.

Nick Curtis, Evening Standard: By far the strongest moment in the play is the electric rap battle between her and Nancy, which sums up the playâ€™s tangled ideas. Itâ€™s a contest meticulously scripted by a white male writer to sound improvised, between a white and a Hispanic woman, who are otherwise marginalised by older men, two black and one white, who all think they should own the narrative. The Purists is ungoverned and sprawling and never resolves its thorny questions about identity and authenticity, but it generates much enjoyment as well as much head-scratching along the way.

Sam Waite, All That Dazzles : Sometimes uneven but never dull, The Purists feels truly grounded in its setting, and everyone involved seems to understand the intentions behind McCabeâ€™s words. Perhaps a touch too long and with some fat still to be trimmed, the play touches on important topics with nuance and grace, all mined for great moments by its stellar cast. Its slow build can feel like it takes longer than it ought to, but the power of The Puristsâ€™ payoff is undeniable.

Aleeza Humranwala, West End Best Friend: The Purists leaves the audience reflecting on themes of identity, growth, and community. It invites us to question who we are, what we stand for, and how we engage with those different from us. Balancing humour and heart, this play ensures laughter while also provoking thought.