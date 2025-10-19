Review Roundup: GETTING THROUGH IT on the West End

Michael Rosen's Getting Through It had its West End performance at the Old Vic on Sunday, October 19.

Ahead of a U.K. tour, the one-man show had its London premiere at the Old Vic at 2 p.m.

The remaining tour locations and dates are:

Wednesday, November 26, 7:30 p.m., Victoria Theatre (Halifax)

Friday, January 9, 7:30 p.m., Oxford Playhouse (Oxford)

Thursday, January 26, 7:30 p.m., The Royal Lyceum (Edinburgh)

Sunday, February 8, Theatr Clwyd (Mold, Wales)

Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m., Everyman & Playhouse (Liverpool)

Chris Omaweng, LondonTheatre1: Other times, however, much of the audience knew what was going on – I don’t recall, for instance, ever being asked to use a pulse oximeter, and therefore had no idea why a result of 58 (as Rosen’s was before he was admitted to hospital) drew audible gasps from the audience at the Old Vic. The lack of sentimentality made for an engaging experience, as were the inclusions of conversations Rosen had with hospital staff in the weeks and months, and even years, after he was discharged. A unique and extraordinary show.

Joshua Korber Hoffman, London Unattached: Rosen, with his gift for reading, holds the audience in his large hands. He is frailer now than he once was, but he has a grandfatherly twinkle in his eye. As I believe they used to say before the internet: “I would listen to him read the phone book.” Combined with his writing – vivid yet unpretentious, poetic almost without one noticing – Rosen seems to conjure the warm flicker of a campfire from the darkness of his loss.