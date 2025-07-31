Review: MACBETH, Theatre on Kew

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh from a sold-out Melbourne season, the Australian Shakespeare Company serve up a solid, but slightly staid production of the Bard's Macbeth in the beautiful setting of London's Kew Gardens.

Directed by Glenn Elston, this is a production that is Shakespeare done by the book. Suitably dark and violent, there is nothing wildly inventive or radical here. Elston even retains the often-omitted Porter scene. But that's not to say that this isn't a very entertaining evening and a clear interpretation of the Scottish play for those who struggle with Shakespeare or who might be sick of continuous new creative choices.

Madeline Summers, Henny Walters and Elizabeth Brennan as the Three Witches

Photo Credit: Ben Fon

Much of the production sounds like a very serious BBC radio play, with some of the cast overly keen to convey the drama and gravitas of the story. Hugh Sexton is an arresting Macbeth, who shows the internal conflict of the character. Nicole Nabout begins strong and strident as Lady Macbeth, moving to powerful grief and confusion as she sleepwalks. Nabout and Sexton have good chemistry, conveying easy connection, then mutual destruction.

Jackson McGovern's Macduff shows tangible grief as he hears of his family's slaughter, moving quickly and deftly to rage. Anna Burgess brings confidence and poise to Malcolm and Johnny Light is engaging as Banquo, engaging cold menace as his ghost.

Johnny Light as Banquo

Photo Credit: Ben Fon

Visually the production is mixed. The very simple set of a castle and a banqueting table is simple, looks a little flimsy and the amount of dry ice used almost obscures the stage completely at points. However, Peter Amesbury's lighting design takes full advantage of the magical setting of the Royal Botanic Gardens. Shakespeare's Burnham Wood really does come alive to beautiful effect with various colours and shadows.

Karla Erenbots's effective costumes are Game of Thrones meets gothic Flintstone chic, with animal skin, fur and heavy black fabric. There's a lovely moment during Macbeth's second vision where the witches transform from walking piles of clothes with matted hair to ethereal blonde figures in floating dresses.

Elston's direction keeps up the momentum, choosing to use the frequent soliloquies and asides to break the fourth wall and often using the aisle to bring the audience closer to the narrative. Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's paciest play and a little breathing space around Lady Macbeth's descent into madness and the murder of Banquo's family would be welcome here. The military aspects are on full display, with Scott Jackson's very impressive fight choreography showing some standout swordfighting.

This vivid and entertaining version of Macbeth won't make headlines for innovation, but an energetic cast and wonderful setting means that watching Shakespeare under the stars is an excellent way to pass a summer's evening.

Macbeth is at Theatre on Kew, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew until 31 August

Photo Credit: Ben Fon

