Review: LITTLE WOMEN, Salisbury Playhouse

Will lovers of Louisa May Alcott's semi-autobiographical novel Little Women, published more than 150 years ago, be content with Anne-Marie Casey's stage adaptation first performed in 2022 and now running at Salisbury Playhouse?

Broadly yes, as the much-loved tale of four girls living with their mother "Marmee" (sympathetically played by Juliet Aubrey) during the American Civil War is pretty faithful to the book. Told in a straightforward chronological way, we follow the humorous and poignant exploits of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March – all "little women" on the confusing cusp of girlhood and womanhood.

Tom Richardson as John Brooke and Natalie Dunne as Jo

Photo credit: Nobby Clark

Director Loveday Ingram doesn't take many risks with the classic work, other than omitting some sub-plots to keep the running time at a sensible level. This means there's a certain lack of nuance, but by and large she gets solid performances from her actors who bring out Alcott's key themes – feminism, class, family, poverty, ambition and hardiness.

"Christmas won't be Christmas without any presents." Lively, tomboy heroine Jo (short for Josephine) kicks off proceedings at a pared-down festive dinner with her family. Although one member of the family, her father, is absent. He's serving as a chaplain for the Union Army, which explains why there's little money to spare for gifts.

Company of Little Women

Photo credit: Nobby Clark

Natalie Dunne does a sterling job capturing Jo's wild, independent spirit through scenes fuelled by pretend swordplay while the girls perform one of her plays and her will-they-won't-they teasing relationship with young neighbour Laurie (a handsome and delightful Perry Williams).

Dunne also reveals Jo's softer, tender side, like her reluctance to conform at a local ball where she feels out of sorts and would rather read a book. And her aching desire be a writer at a time when women were simply expected to marry and not worry their pretty little heads about earning a living.

Jade Oswald ably depicts Jo's frustrated elder sister Meg, who hates being poor. Oswald shows the frustrations of being caught between a yearning to wed someone wealthy so she can have all the home comforts she craves, versus marrying for love.

I always find Beth, who's kind, gentle and good, somewhat soppy and dull (there, I've said it). So, I'm pleased that Megan Richards offers us a tougher Beth – one who exhibits quiet strength and resilience without too much sentimentality.

One the evening's treats is an animated performance from promising Jewelle Hutchinson playing young, spoilt Amy. She conveys a range of emotions – jealousy, rage and steely determination – in equal measures.

Skilled Tom Richardson successfully takes on two roles – one as tutor John Brooke, who's infatuated with Meg, and later as Professor Bhaer who educates and befriends Jo.

Nevertheless, Belinda Lang totally steals the show as she sweeps on stage as crotchety but wise Aunt March, with some of the caustic and best lines. She represents an older generation with deep-seated views on marriage and expectations of a woman's role in life that are gradually eroded and challenged by the little women.

Natalie Dunne as Jo and Belinda Lang as Aunt March

Photo credit: Nobby Clark

A simple, stripped-down modern set from designer Ruari Murchison is almost a character of its own. Several tree trunks and a few items of furniture cleverly clash with period dress. Although we're realistically in the 1860's, we could also be in present-day Ukraine or the Middle East, with flashes of gunfire and people making do with what they can find.

There are a few niggles along the way. American accents slip a bit, dialogue is a bit stilted on occasions and some of the exposition could be tightened, but overall, this reliable retelling is warm and good-hearted. I recommend bringing the little women – daughters, nieces, sisters, cousins – in your life to see this play.

Here, the little women prove to be courageous and resourceful while discovering their places in the world – and ultimately who they are. Something that chimes easily with audiences today just as much as it did in the past.

Little Women runs until September 13 at Salisbury Playhouse and then tours until November 8.

Photo credit: Nobby Clark

