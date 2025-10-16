Review: JESSICA FOSTEKEW: ICONIC BREATH, Soho Theatre.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jessica Fostekew’s Iconic Breath is a rich, raucous and deeply human exploration of emotion, irritation and endurance, told with warmth and wit. Across a fast-paced hour, she dissects the chaos of contemporary existence with an honesty which is as refreshing as it is uproarious.

Fostekew greets the Soho Theatre audience like old friends, delighted by their midweek energy which she declares feels “more Thursday than Wednesday.” It is an opening which sets the tone for an evening built on connection, authenticity and the joyful absurdity of self-reflection.

A self-proclaimed lover of Gladiators and stationery, she proudly unveils her collapsible bike helmet admiring audience members, blending pride with perfectly pitched silliness. Her humour thrives on contrast between the ridiculous and the profound, the trivial and the tender. Beneath the laughs, she grapples with tolerance, identity, anger and hereditary traits forming personality, searching through her family members for answers.

Much of Iconic Breath centres on her late Nana, Irene, whose adventurous spirit, mathematical brilliance and unshakable joy still shape Fostekew’s outlook. Her tribute to Irene, part eulogy, part stand-up confession is both touching and funny. “Be more Irene,” she urges, recounting her quick thinking, wily humour and epic skill in family diplomacy.

Elsewhere, Fostekew turns her sharp observational eye on parenthood and partnership. Her stories about becoming an accidental football mum to her nine-year-old son are instant highlights, complete with carefully measured, age-appropriate hand gestures in swearing. Her take on the football sidelines as a place where political divisions temporarily dissolve, due to in a shared enthusiasm for sport, offers a surprising vision of togetherness in divided times. There is also thoughtful commentary on the role of comedians in a world where laughter often competes with political outrage, as we navigate our way through deeply uncomfortable international political issues.

Her reflections on romantic partnership are equally well judged, filled with affection and exasperation in equal measure. Whether lamenting annoying habits or exploring how tolerance operates in love, Fostekew strikes a relatable chord. In terms of self-regulation, calming methods such as meditation, she quips is ‘just being desperate for a nap you are not allowed to have,’ a line which lands with perfect comic precision.

Fostekew’s four-year-old godson is credited for inspiring the title Iconic Breath, whereby the audience is fully invested in her quest to become, ‘a mythical coper.’ Fostekew’s comedy is not about finding peace but acknowledging life chaos, acknowledging it as a necessary evil and deciding to grin through it.

Iconic Breath is a roar, a sigh and a hiss, presenting an hour which is funny, furious and full of heart. It is a show which accepts imperfection and exhales empathy. Jessica Fostekew proves she is relatable, hilariously observational, gloriously identifiable and winningly connecting.

Jessica Fostekew Iconic Breath Runs at Soho Theatre until 18 October. The UK & Ireland Tour runs from 13 February – 16 May 2026.

