Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: EMILE AND EMILY, VAULT Festival

Review: EMILE AND EMILY, VAULT Festival

This play about three pairs of characters with the same names needs stronger intention.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Review: EMILE AND EMILY, VAULT Festival Three pairs of Emile and Emily discuss privilege, philosophise about their circumstances, and grieve a loved one's death in Mojola Akinyemi, Nurit Chinn and Philippa Lawford's play aptly titled Emile and Emily. The first scene sees two flatmates drinking at 3am. As they wind each other up and chit-chat about people they know or envy, Emile brings up Emily's upbringing. He had to teach her basic skills while they were at university, like operating a microwave, while she was introducing him to her posh mates whose smiles faded when they heard him speak.

He shares the humiliation he still feels; she insists he's trying to paint them as villains while he makes himself the victim. While Isaiah St Jean's Emile is politely passionate about racist bias and classism, Francesca Eldred's sentences tend to be delivered in a uniform tone that ends in upspeak no matter what her feelings are. Their dialogue sinks into cliché phrasal twists when discussing their social divide, so the result is, unfortunately, rather forced and didactic.

When this Emily abruptly leaves when Emile prods her elitism, two flight attendants take over. David Matthews and Molly Monkton analyse the mundanity of life, briefly plunging into ethics and inappropriate cul-de-sacs. Emily hates flying, Emile has been in the job for 30 years. Their generational gap is loud and their personalities are as divergent as it gets, but their exchanges are ultimately severely uninteresting.

The final part plays out between Adam Mirsky and his dead boyfriend's sister Emily, played by Sarah Hazemi. He's travelling the States and stopped in California to see her. It's probably the most intriguing in the triptych and features the most compelling subtextual work. Peeling the layers, the characters reveal secret jealousies and undiscovered resentments.

All in all, the concept is good but still unfocused at this stage. The vignettes might need stronger intention and substance, as having roles with the same name is hardly enough to tie them together.

Emile and Emily runs at VAULT Festival until 26 February.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.




Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre Photo
Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Last night, Bat Out of Hell celebrated its return to London's West End at the Peacock Theatre. Stars in attendance included Graziano Di Prima, Jo Wood, Rhys Connah, Natalia Tena and more. See photos from the evening!
STANDING AT THE SKYS EDGE To Be Adapted Into A Four-Part Television Series Photo
STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE To Be Adapted Into A Four-Part Television Series
StudioCanal’s RED Production Company is currently developing a four-part miniseries based on the award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BRILLIANT JERKS Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BRILLIANT JERKS
Check out rehearsal photos of Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse!
Sasha Regans All-Male THE MIKADO to Tour the UK This Summer Photo
Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO to Tour the UK This Summer
Following her critically acclaimed highly successful all-male productions of ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’ and ‘The Pirates of Penzance’, Sasha Regan returns to London’s Wilton’s Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world - with Gilbert and Sullivan’s irresistible ‘The Mikado’.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: I WAS A GERMAN, VAULT FestivalReview: I WAS A GERMAN, VAULT Festival
February 23, 2023

When Brexit went from theory to reality, Clare Fraenkel looked into her German heritage and found out she was entitled to a German passport. Due to the restoration of German citizenship granted by Article 116 of the Basic Law, her grandfather’s epic escape from Nazi Germany in 1933 had a domino effect on her European future. In a show that seeps creativity and marries storytelling to historical fact, Fraenkel sets off on an incredible adventure.
Review: EMILE AND EMILY, VAULT FestivalReview: EMILE AND EMILY, VAULT Festival
February 23, 2023

All in all, the concept is good but unfocused. The vignettes might need stronger intention and substance, as having roles with the same name is hardly enough to tie them together at this stage.
Interview: 'It's Vital, There's Nothing Else Like It.' Bec Martin Discusses the Future of VAULT FestivalInterview: 'It's Vital, There's Nothing Else Like It.' Bec Martin Discusses the Future of VAULT Festival
February 22, 2023

It's been a messy, disillusioning time for the arts. Another blow came last week when it was announced that VAULT Festival had to find a new home once this edition closed. BroadwayWorld spoke to Bec Martin, Head of Programming at VAULT, about the devastating news.
Review: ROMEO AND JULIE, National TheatreReview: ROMEO AND JULIE, National Theatre
February 22, 2023

Owens scratches the surface of Welsh underdevelopment and economic deprivation, going as far as giving Julie a perfunctory invective against posh kids, but refraining from digging deeper into the issues. It’s disheartening to see such a big platform being under-exploited to the benefit of a silly narrative. Having a diversity of accents across three stages doesn't automatically guarantee quality.
Review: THE BEACH HOUSE, Park TheatreReview: THE BEACH HOUSE, Park Theatre
February 21, 2023

In a landscape dominated by a dearth of lesbian stories, it’s refreshing to find one that doesn’t deal with sexuality at all, but focuses on the negotiations of parenthood and the complications of personal connections.
share