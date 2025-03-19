Review: DEAR ENGLAND, National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2023, James Graham's Dear England, a play exploring England's football team's painful pattern of loss, was a resounding hit, scooping up countless 5-star reviews and an Olivier for best new play.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Focusing on Gareth Southgate's time as England Manager, it has since been reworked to feature the events surrounding the 2024 World Cup and his eventual resignation. For this reason, the audience knows the ending before kick-off. In fact, it's a story that English football fans have been a part of since 1966. That said, it's hard not to get swept up in the team's journey, whether they're trialling new penalty tactics or bickering in the locker room.

After accepting the so-called "impossible" job, Southgate (masterfully portrayed by Gwilym Lee) attempts to turn things around for the England team by calling attention to player well-being, comradery, and the fear that comes hand-in-hand with representing your country on a global stage. Aided by newly-appointed psychologist Pippa Grange (Liz White), this allows for a timely and emotive exploration into the nation's favourite sport.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

In the face of this managerial shift, the characters on stage can be divided into two distinctive categories (or teams). First, there's the old-school: the kind that are sold on the idea of throwing yourself into the game without making excuses. Next, those willing (however tentatively) to let their emotions come to the surface and see how this will impact the final score. It's an apt exploration of football culture, how mental health is treated in the UK, and how men are encouraged to "just get on with it."

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Football is a team sport, and this is something that is reflected on the stage, too. Throughout, the entire ensemble gives strong performances, with each being given ample chance to shine throughout. Stand-outs include Gamba Cole, who strikes the perfect balance between being genuinely hilarious and deeply emotive in his portrayal of Raheem Stirling, while Ryan Whittle is a pitch-perfect Harry Kane. Josh Barrow is a delight as Jordan Pickford, often earning the night's biggest laughs.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Gwilym Lee steps confidently into the role of Southgate, leading the team (and the production) with ease. However, as mentioned above, every performer has worked hard to capture the spirit, movements, and speech of the person they are portraying.

Es Devlin's set moves seamlessly from the stands to the changing rooms and, when paired with lighting from Jon Clark, creates a simmering tension that leaves the audience on the edge of their seats. Praise must also be given to movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, who turn football plays into dance-like sequences that are genuinely breathtaking.

Directed by Rupert Goold, Dear England is a powerful and punchy production that captures the heart of the nation's sport. It's a well-deserved nod toward Southgate and a fun night at the theatre.

Dear England is at The National Theatre until May 24, ahead of a four-week run at the Lowry in Salford.

Photo Credits: Marc Brenner

