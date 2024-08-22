News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 42: BEETHOVEN'S NINTH BY HEART, Royal Albert Hall

Aurora Orchestra deconstruct and perform the classic Symphony from memory

By: Aug. 22, 2024
BBC Proms
Click Here for More on BBC Proms
Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 42: BEETHOVEN'S NINTH BY HEART, Royal Albert Hall Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 42: BEETHOVEN'S NINTH BY HEART, Royal Albert Hall ImageBeethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, 'Choral', popularly known as Beethoven's Ninth, has been a fixture of the BBC Proms for many years, for most of them occupying a traditional place at the penultimate night of the season.

LATEST NEWS

Blanchett & Burke Will Lead THE SEAGULL at The Barbican Theatre
Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical I WISH YOU WELL Will Transfer to the Criterion Theatre
Stockard Channing and Michael Praed Will Lead World Premiere of THE GATES OF KYIV
Catherine Tate to Host DOCTOR WHO Prom at Royal Albert Hall

To celebrate 200 years since its composition, Aurora Orchestra, under the direction of Nicholas Collon, take on the symphony from memory and perform it without score, mainly from a standing position, which allows them to move freely around the stage. 

Part one of the evening was 'a musical and dramatic exploration' of the symphony, devised and scripted by Jane Mitchell. As Collon explained how the four movements fit together, highlighting musical motifs and outlining how there are elements from other works and unusual aspects such as "the timpani crashing the party" in the second movement, actors dramatised moments from the composer's Conversation Books.

Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 42: BEETHOVEN'S NINTH BY HEART, Royal Albert Hall Image
Photo credit: BBC/ Sisi Burn

Rhiannon May, a deaf actress known to many from Silent Witness, and Tom Simper, a sign language interpreter associated closely with the Half Moon Theatre, added energy and humour to a story about the profoundly deaf musician who nevertheless created an aural masterpiece. Collon took this further by inviting the audience to sing and hum along with the rhythm and melody of the piece.

Utilising sign language within the performance - this carried over into the final movement of performance in the second half as the BBC Chorus signed part of their lines - this was a joyous and fascinating look into a piece of music many of us take from granted.

As the levity and deconstruction of the first half led us into the interval with a clearer appreciation of the main event, there was a lot of chatter and a palpable sense of anticipation. Aurora have performed many pieces from heart both at the Proms and beyond, and their passion for their craft shines through every aspect of their work.

Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 42: BEETHOVEN'S NINTH BY HEART, Royal Albert Hall Image
Photo credit: BBC/ Sisi Burn

Beethoven's Ninth is split into four movements, culminating in the "Ode to Joy" in which a 1785 poem by Friedrich Schiller is set to music for four soloists and chorus. The BBC Chorus are always a privilege to watch, and Christopher Purvis's rich baritone caused chills as he delivered the first lines of the Ode. Earlier, we appreciated how the melody built through the opening Allegro, taking a frivolous turn in the lively Presto before settling into a slow and dramatic Adagio. 

The scale of this piece is breathtaking. Violins, woodwind, brass, percussion, voice all blend and play off each other. The beauty of performing this by heart means that musicians can fully explore the symphony through being totally present in the moment; every musician in the orchestra knows every note, and nothing is missed or understated.

I can't think of any better way to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven and his achievement, composed late in his life and perhaps the zenith of this most prolific of creators. As we leave the Hall, having been treated to a sublime performance of the Ninth, we also feel connected to the deaf community and to Beethoven himself, who co-conducted its first performance with such gusto.

The BBC Proms run at the Royal Albert Hall until 14 September.

Photo credit: BBC/Sisi Burn.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos