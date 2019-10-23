Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Production of EVITA Transfers To The Barbican Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and the Barbican Theatre have today announced that, following its overwhelming sell-out success in 2019 at the Open Air Theatre, Evita transfers to the Barbican Theatre for just 8 weeks in summer 2020 (27 June - 22 August). Reinvented by director Jamie Lloyd, his transformative production was seen by over 75,000 people at the Open Air Theatre, becoming the theatre's highest grossing production ever.

The musical premiered in the West End in 1978 and features a chart-topping score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh! What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Academy Award-winning You Must Love Me, originally performed by Madonna in the motion picture.

Jamie Lloyd is joined by the full Creative Team from the Regent's Park production. Casting information will be announced in due course.

Evita is produced by William Village and Timothy Sheader for Regent's Park Theatre Ltd by special arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

Public booking opens at 10am on Friday 1 November 2019.

Tickets for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2020 season are now on sale. The season opens with their first newly commissioned musical, 101 Dalmatians (16 May - 21 June), based on Dodie Smith's iconic story with book by Zinnie Harris and music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge. The season continues with Romeo and Juliet (27 June - 25 July) and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (31 July - 19 September). Also during the season, Nicoll Entertainment presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts (11 August - 6 September), a new 50-minute interactive daytime show for ages 3+.





