RETROGRADE and National Theatre's ALTERATIONS Will Stream On NTAH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



National Theatre at Home, The National Theatre's streaming platform, announces the release of two powerful new productions: Alterations, available from 12 August, and Retrograde, releasing 9 September.

First up this summer is Alterations, captured from the largest ever staging of award-winning Guyana-born British writer Michael Abbensetts' era-defining drama at The National Theatre earlier this year. Walker Holt has big dreams for his tailor's shop and an even bigger order to complete. Over the course of a single night, he works tirelessly to satisfy his client's impossible tailoring needs. But as the hours pass, tensions rise, and relationships begin to fray. Directed by Lynette Linton (Blues for an Alabama Sky, Shifters) with additional material by Trish Cooke, Alterations illuminates the Guyanese experience of 1970s London and the aspirations and sacrifices of the Windrush generation.

In Retrograde, a young Sidney Poitier arrives in 1950s Hollywood to sign a life-changing contract that could make him a star. But there's a catch. Caught between his principles and a shot at fame, Poitier must make an impossible choice - one that will shape his future, the Civil Rights Movement, and the soul of a nation. From award-winning writer Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys…), Retrograde was captured live from London's Apollo Theatre. The Kiln Theatre's Artistic Director, Amit Sharma directs, featuring Ivanno Jeremiah (Constellations), Stanley Townsend (Kaos) and Oliver Johnstone (Antigone). The West End transfer of the Kiln Theatre's acclaimed production is produced by Olivier, Tony, two time BAFTA and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Nica Burns.

These latest additions join a growing collection of cutting-edge theatre on National Theatre at Home.

Launched in 2020, National Theatre at Home offers access to over 100 productions, with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are available for £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

All titles on National Theatre at Home include captions, and over 85% are available with Audio Description.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is Headline Sponsor of National Theatre at Home.

National Theatre at Home is also supported by The Linbury Trust.

For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com.

Comments

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...