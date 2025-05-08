RED To Stream On National Theatre At Home In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Theatre at Home has announced the release of MGC's production of Red on 12 June 2025, a portrait of art, power and purpose, captured live from Wyndham's Theatre in London.

Under the gaze of his young assistant and the looming presence of a changing world, celebrated abstract expressionist Mark Rothko takes on the biggest commission of his career — a series of murals for the Four Seasons restaurant in New York. But as the two men grapple with questions of artistic integrity, commercialism and legacy, a powerful generational clash unfolds.

Directed by Michael Grandage, Red is the first West End revival of John Logan's multi-Tony Award-winning play. Alfred Molina (The Da Vinci Code, Spider-Man 2) returns to his original, critically acclaimed performance as Rothko, with Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder) joining him as his idealistic young assistant, Ken.

Red was captured live during its 2018 West End run at Wyndham's Theatre and joins National Theatre at Home's expansive collection of world-class drama, including recent additions Wind in the Willows, The Other Place, and Death of England: The Plays.

Launched in 2020, National Theatre at Home offers access to over 100 productions, with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are available for £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com

