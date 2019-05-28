QUEEN OF THE MIST Will Transfer to Charing Cross Theatre

Pint of Wine Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Michael John LaChiusa's Queen of the Mist is to transfer to Charing Cross Theatre for a strictly limited seven-week season from 15 August to 5 October 2019.

A London cast recording will be released ahead of the transfer.

Queen of the Mist, which received its UK premiere in a sold-out run at the Jack Studio Theatre in April, is based on the astounding and outrageous true story of Anna Edson Taylor, who in 1901 on her 63rd birthday set out to be the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel of her own design.

Queen of the Mist explores the fickle world of celebrity and sensationalism with an unconventional heroine determined not to live an ordinary life. With a soaring score that incorporates turn-of-the-century themes with LaChiusa's insightful and engaging style, this award-winning musical is the story of how one woman risked death so that she could live.

The entire cast will join the transfer.

Trudi Camilleri (Ragtime, Death Takes a Holiday, Charing Cross Theatre) is Anna Edson Taylor. The rest of the cast features Will Arundell (Mack & Mabel, London Musical Theatre Orchestra), Emily Juler (Jerry Springer: The Opera, Stockwell Playhouse), Emma Ralston (Bananaman: The Musical, Southwark Playhouse), Tom Blackmore (Grindr: The Opera, Above the Stag), Conor McFarlane (Assassins, Pleasance Theatre) and Andrew Carter (Edinburgh Fringe and World Tour).

The production is directed by Dom O'Hanlon, with musical supervision by Jordan Li-Smith and musical direction by Connor Fogel.

The traverse seating transfer will feature a new set design by Tara Usher, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Adrian Jeakins. Production management by Daniel Gosselin and produced by Blake Klein for Pint of Wine Theatre Company.

The original 2011 Off-Broadway production of Queen of the Mist won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and was nominated for six Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.

