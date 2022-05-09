Producers of GREASE in the West End Issue Statement in Response to Racist Online Comments

Producers of the new production of Grease in the West End have issued a statement hitting out at racist online comments questioning and criticising the diversity of the cast of the show.

The statement says, "The producers of the new production of GREASE at the Dominion Theatre are extremely proud of the diversity of our cast. It has come to our attention that several racist comments have been made online. The individuals making such comments are not welcome at the Dominion Theatre and the producers stand with our casts against racism and all forms of prejudice."

Singer Peter Andre, who plays Vince Fontaine in the show, stated "It baffles me that we still live in a world like this. I had some ignorant person on my twitter blurting out racism and homophobia," he wrote. "I wanted to say so much back but you can't always change a narrow minded persons ways. This kind of thing is not welcome in my or my families life."

He added: "I stand 100 per cent by my fellow cast and crew against all forms of prejudice. And let me just say, our cast are outstanding. Wait till you see them. Love to all.... Except the very few. And that right there makes me truly sad."

In the new West End production, the 70s musical takes on a modern twist with its diverse cast, same-sex dance couples, and empowered female roles.