Presale: A'INT TOO PROUD Coming to the West End in 2023

The life and times of The Temptations will run at the Prince Edward Theatre

Sep. 30, 2022  
From the creators of the award-winning Jersey Boys...Get Ready, Cause Here They Come!


Ain't Too Proud is the exhilarating new musical following the remarkable journey of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

TONY Award-winning choreography and Grammy Award-winning music tell a thrilling story of brotherhood, loyalty and betrayal set to the beat of the group's most treasured hits, including "My Girl", "Just My Imagination", "Get Ready", "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, The Temptations rose to the top of the charts with a staggering 42 Top-Ten Hits and 14 Number Ones. The rest is history.

Experience the sound of genius in the making. Begins March 2023 at the Prince Edward Theatre, London.

Booking period : 31 March 2023 - 1 October 2023


