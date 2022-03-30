Pre-sale: Book Now For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum... A GIANT panto comes to the London Palladium! Book tickets now in our pre-sale.

This Christmas join comedy superstars Dawn French and Julian Clary as they lead the cast of a brand-new production of Jack and the Beanstalk at London's iconic home of pantomime.

The West End's panto will feature returning Palladium favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot, along with a lavish set and beautiful costumes designed especially for London's biggest panto.

With more star casting to be announced later in the year - this is the panto you've bean waiting for!

Show Booking Period: 10 December 2022 - 15 January 2023

Tickets from £27

Book tickets now!