Post-Show Q&A With Colman Domingo and Ryan Calais Cameron Will Follow Performances of RETROGRADE

Olivier and Tony nominated actor, and 2025 BAFTA and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Nica Burns announces a post-show Q&A with Colman Domingo and writer of Retrograde, Ryan Calais Cameron on Thursday 29 May.

The West End transfer of the Kiln Theatre's acclaimed production of Retrograde in association with Chuchu Nwagu Productions, New Frame Productions, Sayers & Sayers Productions, Tilted Productions, Chris Steward & Shanay Holmes is directed by the Kiln Theatre's Artistic Director Amit Sharma. The production is currently playing at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited run must end Saturday 14 June.

Colman Domingo said: “I am delighted with the incredible response Retrograde has so far received in the West End and excited to able to have a Q&A in order to continue the discussion beyond this 90-minute thriller off-stage with Ryan Calais Cameron. It is going to be enriching and inspiring and I cannot wait to engage with the audience.”

Nica Burns said: “Colman Domingo and Ryan Calais Cameron, two exceptional artists in conversation together is beyond exciting. This will be a fascinating, insightful and joyful experience, not to be missed.”

Starring Ivanno Jeremiah (Constellations, Donmar/West End; Humans, Channel 4) who reprises the role of Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier. Joining him as his protagonist Mr Parks is Stanley Townsend (Kaos, Netflix; Shining City, Royal Court Theatre) and Oliver Johnstone (Antigone, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; All My Sons, The Old Vic) as writer Bobby.

Sidney Poitier: outstanding actor, trail blazer, activist, icon. The first black artist to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Ryan Calais Cameron's gripping thriller captures the moment when a young Sidney Poitier is about to sign a career-defining Hollywood contract that could make him a star. But there's a catch. Will he put his career before his principles? In a time of betrayals, will he name names? Will he sign his life away?

Retrograde follows Ryan's smash West End hit For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy - so good it sold out twice - first at the Apollo in 2023, returning swiftly by public demand to the Garrick in 2024.

