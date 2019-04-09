Portrait Exhibition to Feature Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim, Phyllida Lloyd and More

The Victoria and Albert Museum will host an exhibition of portraits by Francis Hamel celebrating the visiting professors of the Cameron Mackintosh Chair of Contemporary Theatre at St Catherine's College, Oxford.



Running from 24 April - 19 May 2019 the exhibition will feature 28 new portraits of the visiting professors to be shown in the Prince Consort Gallery including Richard Attenborough, Alan Ayckbourn, Michael Boyd, Michael Codron, Stephen Daldry, Richard Eyre, Michael Frayn, Stephen Fry, Thelma Holt, Nicholas Hytner, Phyllida Lloyd, Cameron Mackintosh, Patrick Marber, Ian McKellen, Arthur Miller, John Napier, Trevor Nunn, Tim Rice, Diana Rigg, Simon Russell Beale, Claude-Michel Schönberg, Peter Shaffer, Stephen Sondheim, Kevin Spacey, Patrick Stewart, Tom Stoppard and Meera Syal.

The Chair of Contemporary Theatre was founded in 1990 through a grant from the Mackintosh Foundation at St Catherine's College, and aims to promote interest in, and the study and practice of, contemporary theatre. The post is currently held by Deborah Warner.

Francis Hamel lives and works at Rousham in Oxfordshire and divides his time as a painter working for exhibitions and undertaking commissions. He studied at The Ruskin School of Fine Art and Drawing in Oxford while at Magdalen College.

V&A South Kensington, Cromwell Road, London, SW7 2RL

https://www.vam.ac.uk/

https://www.cameronmackintosh.com/

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





