Photos: The Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Takes Their Bows at Reopening Performance

Audiences were welcomed back to the iconic London County Hall last night as Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution reopened with a brand-new cast following a 78 week closure due to the pandemic. The acclaimed production opened its doors in time to celebrate what would have been Agatha Christie's 131st birthday today, Wednesday 15 September.

To mark the occasion images of the first night curtain call have been released today. Check them out below!

When theatres were closed in March 2020 Witness for the Prosecution had just celebrated its 1000th performance having played to more than 325,000 people over two and a half years. The production has captured the imagination of audiences gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey (Oleanna, Theatre Royal Bath/ West End) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

The new cast includes Joe McNamara as the accused, Leonard Vole, Emer McDaid as Romaine, Jonathan Firth as Sir Wilfrid Robarts, Teddy Kempner as Mr Mayhew, Miles Richardson as Mr Myers and Martin Turner as Mr Justice Wainwright. The rest of the new cast includes Christopher Dickins, Nicholas Fretwell, Yvonne Gidden, Sam Graham, Eliot Giuralarocca, Stewart Lockwood, Lorna Lowe, Ellie-Rose Mackinlay, Elana Martin, Simon Murray, Robert Rickman and Andrew Senesie.

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

Witness for the Prosecution is booking through to 20 March 2022. The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.