Photos: TITANIQUE Extends at Criterion Theatre - See New Images

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End musical Titanique has extended its booking period to Sunday 4 January 2026. You can now see new images of the original West End cast currently starring at London’s Criterion Theatre. Check out the photos here!

Titanique has been nominated for three Olivier awards; for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, Lauren Drew for Best Actress in a Musical and Layton Williams for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.

You can see Titanique on your screens this weekend with Lauren Drew, Rob Houchen and Kat Ronney set to perform on Comic Relief: Red Nose Day on BBC 2 from 10pm on Friday 21 March and the full company on The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals on BBC 1 from 6.50pm on Saturday 22 March.

The original West End company of Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, Lauren Drew as Céline Dion, Jordan Luke Gage as Cal, Stephen Guarino as Ruth, Rob Houchen as Jack, Kat Ronney as Rose, Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown and Layton Williams as the Iceberg; as well as Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan and Rodney Vubya as on-stage background vocalists and offstage understudies Freddie King and Kristina Walz are scheduled to appear until Sunday 8 June 2025. Casting from 8 June is to be announced.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos. “Fantastique! 100 minutes of cast iron hysteria!” (Daily Mail)

Comments