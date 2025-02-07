Photos: THE SEAGULL Starring Cate Blanchett And More In Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out photos from inside rehearsal for Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier's new version of Chekhov's masterpiece The Seagull.

Cate Blanchett (Arkadina) and Tom Burke (Trigorin) are Priyanga Burford (Polina), Emma Corrin (Nina), Zachary Hart (Medvedenko), Paul Higgins (Shamrayev), Tanya Reynolds (Masha), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Konstantin), and Jason Watkins (Sorin). Further casting and creative team will be announced shortly.

Also directed by Ostermeier, the production will play a limited 6 week run at the Barbican Theatre from February 2025. Tickets starts at £20, and for every performance there are over 100 tickets at that price. The production opens on 6 March, with previews from 26 February, and runs until 5 April.

Completing the creative team are Magda Willi (Set Design), Marg Horwell (Costume Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), and Jim Carnahan CSA & Liz Fraser CSA (Casting).

Cate Blanchett stars as Arkadina, a celebrated actress whose larger-than-life presence dominates both the stage and her personal relationships. Arriving at her family's country estate for the weekend, she finds herself caught up in a storm of conflicting desires. Her playwright son, Konstantin (Kodi Smit-McPhee), struggles to step out of her shadow as he pursues his own artistic ambitions and her lover Trigorin (Tom Burke), becomes the object of affection for the aspiring young actress Nina (Emma Corrin).

As their lives entwine and they each grapple with their desires, ambitions, and disappointments, Chekhov's timeless story unfolds in a gripping tale of vanity, power, and the sacrifices made in the name of art.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

