Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking and Releases New Photos

Booking is now extended until Saturday 2 March 2024.

Mar. 10, 2023  

The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre has announced that booking is now extended until Saturday 2 March 2024. Plus, all new production photos have been released. Check out the photos below!

The Phantom of the Opera currently stars Earl Carpenter as The Phantom alongside Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé, Matt Blaker as Raoul, Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé is played by Paige Blankson.

From Monday 3 April Jon Robyns joins the company as The Phantom.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Michelle Cornelius, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faull, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Ralph Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

The Phantom of the Opera is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

The Phantom of the Opera
Holly-Anne Hull

The Phantom of the Opera
Earl Carpenter and Holly-Anne Hull

The Phantom of the Opera
Earl Carpenter

The Phantom of the Opera
Earl Carpenter

The Phantom of the Opera
Holly-Anne Hull

The Phantom of the Opera
Cast

The Phantom of the Opera
Matt Blaker and Paige Blankson

The Phantom of the Opera
Matt Blaker

The Phantom of the Opera
Paige Blankson




