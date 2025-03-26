Photos: THE CHOIR OF MAN West End Cast at The Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at the cast of The Choir of Man, who re-opened the musical at the Arts Theatre on 12 March, following a period of closure for some minor venue redevelopment, and are playing until 31 August.

Welcome to THE JUNGLE, the best pub in the world. Here, an (extra)ordinary cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with first-rate tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community.

Brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this is a pub like no other!

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone - including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End.

The new cast is Jason Brock as ‘Romantic’, Benji Lord as ‘Joker’, David Booth as ‘Pub Bore’, Paul McArthur as ‘Poet’, Oliver Jacobson as ‘Barman’ and Alex Mallalieu and Toby Francis as swings.

The new members of the cast join pub regulars Rob Godfrey as ‘Beast’, Ifan Gwilym-Jones as ‘Maestro’, George Knapper as ‘Handyman’ with Bradley Walwyn as ‘Hardman’. David Shute and Tom Carter-Miles both return as swings.

