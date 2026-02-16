Photos: THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND at The Royal Shakespeare Company

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production images for The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, a bold and uplifting new musical telling the true story of William Kamkwamba. The production will have its world premiere at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with official opening night this Thursday 19 February, playing until 28 March before transferring to @sohoplace in London’s West End for a strictly limited 12-week run from 25 April – 18 July 2026. Check out the photos below!

This production is directed by Lynette Linton (Alterations, Shifters), formerly Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre, with book and lyrics by Richy Hughes (Southwark Playhouse Superhero) and music and lyrics by Tim Sutton (Restless Natives, RSC The Merry Wives of Windsor).

Full company comprises; Madeline Appiah (Agnes Kamkwamba), Lori Barker (Ensemble), Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Annie Kamkwamba), Owen Chaponda (Mike Kachigunda/Blessings), McCallam Connell (Chief Wimbe), Eddie Elliott (Jeremiah Kamkwamba /Patience), Tad Hapaguti (Offstage Understudy), Daniel Haswell (Offstage Understudy), Shaka Kalokoh (Charity), Idriss Kargbo (Gilbert Mofat), Newtion Matthews (Mister Ofesi), Sifiso Mazibuko (Trywell Kamkwamba), Choolwe Laina Muntanga (Mika Kamkwamba), Alistair Nwachukwu (William Kamkwamba), Tomi Ogbaro (Mizeck), Alex Okoampa (Ensemble), Yana Penrose (Khamba), Helena Pipe (Edith Sikelo).

William wants to build a windmill. Nobody believes he can – not his father nor his friends. Hope feels out of reach where the land is thirsty but the rains don't come. As drought closes in on his family’s farm and the village he loves, everyone prays for a miracle.

All William has to hand are some library books and scraps of old machinery. The rest must come from within. Will he defy expectations? Will the wind turn the sails of his invention, produce the gift of power, and give hope for tomorrow?

Joining Lynette Linton, Richy Hughes and Tim Sutton on the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Frankie Bradshaw, Choreographer Shelley Maxwell, Lighting Designer Oliver Fenwick, Sound Designer George Dennis, Video Designer Gino Ricardo Green, Wigs, Hair and Make Up Designer Cynthia De La Rosa, Music Supervisor Liam Godwin, Orchestrator Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, Puppet Designer Nick Barnes, Puppetry Director Laura Cubitt, Fight Director Kate Waters, Dramaturg George Harrison, Dramatherapist Wabriya King, Casting Director Heather Basten CDG, Music Director Ashton Moore, Voice and Dialect Joel Trill, Associate Director TD Moyo, Assistant Dramaturg Owen Chaponda and Creative Associate Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Photo Credit: Tyler Fayose