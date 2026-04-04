Video: Paapa Essiedu and Hayley Squires in National Theatre Live's ALL MY SONS

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Watch Paapa Essiedu and Hayley Squires in a clip from National Theatre Live's All My Sons, a filmed version of the West End production being screened in select locations starting April 16.

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) feature in the five-star, triumphantly acclaimed new production of Arthur Miller’s classic play, from visionary director Ivo Van Hove (A View from the Bridge).

One family, the heart of the American dream. When wartime delivers profits for Joe, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Will peacetime bring peace of mind, or will he be confronted by the consequence of his actions?

Filmed live from the West End, the prescient play also stars Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).

Watch the clip here!