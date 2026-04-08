Nancy May To Present A NIGHT AT THE WEST END At Canal Café Theatre

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Vocalist Nancy May will present A NIGHT AT THE WEST END, a one-night-only concert celebrating musical theatre favorites, on Wednesday, May 6 at Canal Café Theatre.

The program will feature songs from productions including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Oliver!, alongside additional selections from the West End repertoire.

The performance will highlight a range of musical theatre styles, from ballads to well-known showstoppers, presented in an intimate cabaret-style setting. Audience responses to May’s performances have described her work as featuring an “incredible voice,” with “goosebumps from start to finish” and “magnificent vocals.”

The concert is designed for both dedicated musical theatre audiences and general music fans, offering a curated selection of familiar material in a single evening performance.

A NIGHT AT THE WEST END

When: Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Canal Café Theatre, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London W2 6ND

Running Time: Approximately 60 minutes

Age Recommendation: Suitable for all ages

TICKETS

Tickets are priced from £11–£15 (plus £1.50 booking fee) and are available via the Canal Café Theatre box office or online at canalcafetheatre.com.