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London theatre's biggest night is back this weekend when Nick Mohammed hosts the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 12 at 6pm GMT. If you want to tune in for the ceremony, how you do so will depend on where you live.

How to watch the Olivier Awards 2026 from the UK:

UK residents can catch highlights from the ceremony on BBC Two and iPlayer at 7pm. BBC Radio 2 will also broadcast a special two-hour show (8-10pm), hosted by Jo Whiley, featuring performances from some of the night's biggest shows and exclusive interviews.

How to watch the Olivier Awards 2026 from outside the UK:

For anyone living outside of the UK, you can stream the full ceremony starting at 7pm BST/2pm EDT.

Until then, study up on this year's nominees and get ready for performances from Paddington The Musical, Shucked, The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry, Evita, Into The Woods and The Producers. A special performance marking 40 years of Cameron Mackintosh's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom Of The Opera will open the show, and a dazzling finale will celebrate 20 years of Wicked in the West End.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography