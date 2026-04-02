Jordan Litz Will Make West End Debut in WICKED; Plus Claire Machin, Yara Fabricante, and More

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WICKED has announced its 20th Anniversary West End company who will begin performances at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

The new company will lead the celebrations over its landmark anniversary weekend on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September 2026, with sign-up now open for priority access to tickets. First release will be available exclusively to registered audiences ahead of general sale.

In its celebration year, the company continues to be led by Emma Kingston as Elphaba, recently awarded ‘Best Takeover Performance' by theatre audiences at the 2026 WhatsonStage Awards, starring opposite celebrated West End star, Zizi Strallen as Glinda. Joining them is Jordan Litz* as Fiyero, arriving from the United States to make his West End debut. Litz has previously performed the role on both the national US tour and Broadway, and joined the company of the New York production in its 20th-anniversary year. Litz has completed more than 1,700 performances in the role — making him the longest-running Fiyero in the production's history.

Also joining the principal company is Olivier Award nominee Claire Machin, taking on the role of Madame Morrible. Machin is recognised for her acclaimed performance as Cora in The Girls and widely celebrated for her portrayal of Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables. Completing the new principal casting is Yara Fabricante, who makes her West End debut as Nessarose.

Other continuing members of the principal company include: Michael Matus (known for his Olivier Award-winning relationship with the RSC and musicals including Singin' in the Rain and Stephen Schwartz's The Baker's Wife) as The Wizard, David McKechnie (Standing at the Sky's Edge) as Doctor Dillamond and Ross Carpenter (Book of Mormon) as Boq. Laura Emmitt (Frozen: The Musical) returned to Wicked London last year as Alternate Elphaba, having previously covered the role in the West End alongside Lydia Gerrard (The Phantom of the Opera, UK & Ireland Tour), who last year joined as Standby for Glinda, having previously covered the role on the 2023 - 2025 tour.

The company is completed by Leo Abad, Iroy Abesamis, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Lauren Chia, Charles Croysdill, Oraine Frater, Emily Goodenough, Katy Hanna, Nat Ingham, Samuel John-Humphreys, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Ellie Ann Lowe, Jamel Matthias, Marcus May, Conor O'Hara, Tom Oliver, Abbie Quinnen, Harry Robinson, Jeanie Ryan, Jessica Saisang-Rowe, Jonah Sercombe, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor and Karen Wilkinson.

The current 2025 / 26 company's final performance will take place on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good' and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West'.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life'). Musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.