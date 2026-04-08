GARDEN PARTY – TRUMAN CAPOTE’S BLACK AND WHITE CELEBRATION To Make London Premiere

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Kulturscio'k Live Art Collective will present the London premiere of GARDEN PARTY – TRUMAN CAPOTE’S BLACK AND WHITE CELEBRATION at Canal Café Theatre following its award-winning run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025.

Inspired by Truman Capote’s legendary 1966 Black and White Ball at New York’s Plaza Hotel, the immersive production draws on Capote’s La Côte Basque, 1965, the controversial chapter from his unfinished novel Answered Prayers. The show places audiences inside the world of the ball, blending live music, performance art, dance, and theatre.

Directed by Alessia Siniscalchi, the piece invites audiences to become part of Capote’s exclusive guest list, engaging directly with performers in a cabaret experience that blurs the line between spectator and participant.

“At the height of his fame, Truman Capote moved through a world of glamour, secrets and dazzling encounters,” Siniscalchi said. “Garden Party returns us to that seductive universe — its elegance, its shadows and its fragile beauty — where the celebration of success slowly reveals the theatre of social hypocrisy.”

She added that the production moves beyond traditional cabaret, unfolding as “a mysterious dramatic celebration” that encourages audiences to “dance, unmask, and confront their own fascination with spectacle and truth.”

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Performers include Fergus Head, Paul Spera, and Alessia Siniscalchi.

The production features writing by Siniscalchi and Spera, music by Marco Cappelli and Phil St George, lighting design by Benjamin Sillon, and live sound by Didier Leglise. Lucy Planet serves as stage and technical manager.

GARDEN PARTY – TRUMAN CAPOTE’S BLACK AND WHITE CELEBRATION

Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Canal Café Theatre, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London W2 6NDRunning Time: Approximately 60 minutes

Age Recommendation: 14+

TICKETS

Tickets are priced from £10–£12 (plus £1.50 booking fee) and are available via the Canal Café Theatre box office or online at canalcafetheatre.com.