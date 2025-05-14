Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Visits COME FALL IN LOVE - The DDLJ Musical Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shah Rukh Khan, the global cinematic icon and heartthrob of Aditya Chopra directed historic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), made a surprise visit to the London rehearsal room of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. Check out photos below!

This new stage adaptation of the beloved 1995 Hindi romantic film, in which Khan starred as Raj and Kajol as Simran, is set to make its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House from 29 May to 21 June 2025.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is set in the UK and India and is being directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995. DDLJ is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Jena Pandya (playing Simran) said: “Meeting Shah Rukh Khan and having him in the rehearsal room was such an honour. He was so generous with his time and support for the show. Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that himself and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling and will be a long lasting memory for me. I can’t wait to head to Manchester next week and put this story on stage!”

Ashley Day (playing Rog) added: “When he arrived in our rehearsal room and met the full company, it was a moment that quietly landed on all of us—special in a way that didn’t need words. Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how meaningful it was. He greeted us all with such love and genuine excitement about what we’ve been building. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see a project—beloved by millions—being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. And yet, he kept asking to see more! The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog—but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unbelievable afternoon. I’ll never forget it.”

Iconic music duo and composers Vishal & Sheykhar of the new English musical also commented on meeting Shah Rukh Khan and shared their excitement:

Vishal Dadlani said, “Having Shah Rukh visit our workshop was an amazingly positive experience for all of us. Raj met Rog, so to speak! What a wonderful moment in time. Of course, crucially for us, he loved the songs, the voices and the energy of the performances! He met and engaged with every single person after watching the rehearsals and even re-lived his musical-theatre experiences from his early days. It’s safe to say our cast and ensemble will always treasure their time with him. We’re all hoping he makes it to Manchester to watch the show truly take wing at the magnificent Palace Opera House.”

Sheykhar Ravjiani added, “Mr. Shah Rukh Khan’s visit on the sets of Come Fall In Love was a surprise that I think the entire cast and crew will cherish forever! His aura and sheer presence aside, meeting the original ‘Raj’ was an absolute delight for all of them. Theatre holds a very special place for Mr Shah Rukh Khan as his career began there and every member of the cast and crew could feel his pure love for theatre and the craft. The experience of meeting him and interacting with him is a moment that will be etched in their hearts forever.”

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Ashley Day, Shah Rukh Khan, Jena Pandya

Cast with Shah Rukh Khan

