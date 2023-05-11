Photos: See Ruthie Henshall, Les Dennis & More in Rehearsals for 42 STREET

See rehearsal photos for 42nd Street, playing Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells!

The production opens at Curve, Leicester on Wednesday 17th May 2023, followed by a season at Sadler's Wells, London from Wednesday 7th June 2023.

The show stars Ruthie Henshall as Dorothy Brock, Adam Garcia as Julian Marsh, Josefina Gabrielle as Maggie Jones Les Dennis as Bert Barry, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer, Sam Lips as Billy Lawlor and Michael Praed as Pat Denning with Erica-Jayne Alden, George Beet, Charlie Bishop, Kevin Brewis, Olly Christopher, Briana Craig, Jordan Crouch, Rhianna Dorris, Ashleigh Graham, Alyn Hawke, Aimee Hodnett, Connor Hughes, Deja Linton, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Greta McKinnon, Ben Middleton, Benjamin Mundy, Anthony Ofoegbu and Jessica Wright.

This iconic song-and-dance spectacular features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including the title number, "We're In The Money", "Lullaby of Broadway", "Shuffle Off To Buffalo" and "I Only Have Eyes For You". 42nd STREET is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breath-taking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect.

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway's newest show...and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

This new production is directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' in the Rain, The Drifters Girl) with choreography and design by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker, video design by Jon Driscoll, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and orchestrations by Larry Blank.

42nd STREET has music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, based on the novel by Bradford Ropes. Original direction and dances were by Gower Champion. The show was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick.