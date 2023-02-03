Photos: See Newly Released Production Images of SYLVIA at The Old Vic Theatre

The Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, in association with Sadler's Wells, announce a one-week extension of new musical Sylvia following a sold out first week of previews. Directed and choreographed by Kate Prince and starring Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst and with Sharon Rose as Sylvia Pankhurst, Sylvia will run for a further week, closing on 08 April 2023.

Tickets for performances 03-08 April 2023 go on sale today, 03 February, at 12pm. Best availability for the run is from 15 February.

'Be the change that you want to see Be the change for you and me' This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst - feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel - the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world.

Following its 2018 run as a work-in-progress, Kate Prince's Sylvia is back where it all began for its world premiere, uniting dance, hip hop, funk and soul to shine a light on a remarkable moment in history, with original music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

Sylvia is at The Old Vic until 08 April 2023.

Check out the new productions photos here.