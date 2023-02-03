Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Newly Released Production Images of SYLVIA at The Old Vic Theatre

The show has also been extended for a week due to exceptional demand

Feb. 03, 2023  
Sylvia

The Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, in association with Sadler's Wells, announce a one-week extension of new musical Sylvia following a sold out first week of previews. Directed and choreographed by Kate Prince and starring Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst and with Sharon Rose as Sylvia Pankhurst, Sylvia will run for a further week, closing on 08 April 2023.

Tickets for performances 03-08 April 2023 go on sale today, 03 February, at 12pm. Best availability for the run is from 15 February.

'Be the change that you want to see Be the change for you and me' This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst - feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel - the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world.

Following its 2018 run as a work-in-progress, Kate Prince's Sylvia is back where it all began for its world premiere, uniting dance, hip hop, funk and soul to shine a light on a remarkable moment in history, with original music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

Sylvia is at The Old Vic until 08 April 2023.

Check out the new productions photos here.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Sylvia
Verity Blyth, Jade Hackett & Jay Perry

Sylvia
Verity Blyth

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
Sharon Rose

Sylvia
Sharon Rose and Alex Gaumon

Sylvia
The Company

Sylvia
Beverley Knight

Sylvia
Beverley Knight & Sharon Rose




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2023 and Special GuestsJools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2023 and Special Guests
February 2, 2023

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his revered Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced the run of dates and special guests of their 2023 Autumn/Winter UK tour.
Tickets From £30 for ROSE, Starring Maureen LipmanTickets From £30 for ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman
February 2, 2023

The award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Martin Sherman’s Rose transfers to the Ambassador’s Theatre for 28 performances, from Tuesday 23rd of May after sell-out runs at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, and The Park Theatre, London once again starring Maureen Lipman.
Interview: Rob Madge on Unconditional Parental Support and Redefining Queerness as Joyfulness in MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)Interview: Rob Madge on Unconditional Parental Support and Redefining Queerness as Joyfulness in MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
February 1, 2023

Rob Madge is a busy person. A theatre maker, writer and actor, they began working professionally in theatre at the age of 9, having spent the majority of their childhood forcing their family to help them put on shows in the living room, which is brought to life in Rob’s debut play My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?).
Show of the Month: Save up to 37% on NEWSIESShow of the Month: Save up to 37% on NEWSIES
February 1, 2023

Disney’s Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein is now playing at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited season.
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Leads our Top Ten Shows for FebruaryTHE LEHMAN TRILOGY Leads our Top Ten Shows for February
February 1, 2023

February is the shortest month and there's an awful lot of amazing theatre to be fitted in. Head off the winter blues with some fantastic theatrical treats including the return of Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy, the West End transfer of OKLAHOMA! and the very first show at Southwark Playhouse's new venue.
share